Simone Biles’ and Aly Raisman’s Intense Fitness Plans Will Blow You Away

It’s fair to say that the Internet has been freaking out ever since Simone Biles‘ and Aly Raisman‘s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue sneak peek video was released. (If you haven’t seen it yet, cprepare to have your mind blown.)

It’s also fair to say that because these young women are so dedicated to gymnastics and their careers, the results show in their lean, strong figures. But how exactly do these golden girls maintain that level of strength and grace? Check out the details on the pair’s diets and fitness routines below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to conditioning her abs for an hour every single day, Raisman pays very close attention to her diet. “I eat really, really healthy,” Raisman told ESPN. “Everything that I put into my body is for the purpose of gymnastics.”

The basis of a healthy diet? Water. “I always make sure that I drink a lot of water,” the 22-year-old said. “I love having hot water with lemon. That’s really good for your metabolism.”

Another super important part of a healthy diet is protein, which Raisman says she eats a lot of. “I have a lot of chicken and fish. My favorite food is sushi and salmon, so I eat a lot of that.”

Five months after turning heads in #Rio, @alyraisman will be in the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue. #siswim 👙 A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:27am PST

While one might think that Raisman is a pro in the weight room, she surprisingly said that her fitness routine has nothing to do with lifting weights — all body weight exercises. “We don’t do any kind of lifting. It’s a lot of punching on the floor, getting the rebound in your feet, calves and ankles — a lot of toe rises, a lot of conditioning on the bar, a lot of rope climbs. I do rope climbs without using my legs, only using my arms.”

As for Biles, her routine isn’t much different. After a breakfast of Kellogg’s Red Berries or egg whites, she’ll spend her mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at the gym, then head home for lunch (chicken or salmon). After lunch, she heads back to the gym for another practice from 3 to 6.

“After that, I either have therapy at the gym or at home and then I eat dinner and chill and do it all again the next day,” the 19-year-old told Women’s Health.

Post workout is when Biles does some serious work in the nutrition department. After a long workout, she’ll drink a recovery drink “and then a banana and peanut butter because bananas have potassium, which helps with muscle cramps. And then afterwards, I like having a good fish, like salmon, and rice and carrots.”

Think you could handle Raisman’s and Biles’ routines if it came down to getting a body like theirs? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Sizzle in This Year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Simone Biles Shuts Down Body Shamers in One Perfect Tweet

Hilary Duff’s Daily Diet Actually Sounds Delicious

Watch: Erin Andrews Shares Her Intense HIIT Orange Theory Workout