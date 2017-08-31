‘Six-Pack Mom’ Sarah Stage Reveals Rock Hard Abs in Nude Baby Bump Photo

When she’s not killing the workout game or calling out mommy-shamers, “Six-Pack Mom” Sarah Stage is most likely showing off her unique baby bump.

Happy! 👶🏻 #8monthspregnant @shannonlaurine A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Stage has been making headlines for the past few months for her barely-there belly, even now at eight months pregnant.

She took to Instagram on Monday in a nude, black and white photo showing off her toned pregnancy body. She’s kneeling in the photo with her belly turned away from the camera, but we can see the hint of a curve (and her six-pack).

The mom of one received intense criticism for her appearance when she maintained her six-pack abs all throughout her first pregnancy in 2015 — and her second time around is no different.

In fact, even after her firstborn, James, was born a healthy, happy baby, her two million Instagram followers continue to pepper the lingerie and fitness model with insults and mommy-shaming comments during her pregnancy with her second son.

Most recently, Stage responded to critics who accused her of Photoshopping her pregnancy photos after a paparazzi photo displayed her baggy street style.

“Sarah would never Photoshop any photo,” Stage’s rep Anthoni Allen told Us Weekly. “She shares her images with her audience to embrace all different body types and her pregnancy. She’s been shamed through both pregnancies. She’s trying to put her journey out there to encourage others.”

Stage also frequently posts workout videos on Instagram displaying her tight figure, which pretty much puts any Photoshop rumors to rest.

In one of those workout videos earlier in August, in which Stage did a series of squats, lunges and side crunches, she slammed commenters who said she shouldn’t be working out.

“As I’m nearing #8months I’ve wanted to share what’s been on my mind,” Stage began. “Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do.. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

Stage has lessened the intensity of her prenatal workouts and says she’s gotten the green light from her doctor on exercise, just as she did during her first pregnancy.

“It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby,” she wrote, adding that she has “clearly reduced” the intensity of her workouts that she does two to three times per week.

She has responded to mommy shamers before. In early August she wrote that “I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls, and bullies. It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong and even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself.”