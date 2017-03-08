Recipe: Watermelon Sorbet
Prep time: 4-5 hours of freeze time
Cook time: None
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: About 1 cup
Ingredients
3 cups cubed seedless watermelon
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon lime juice
zest from 1 lime
Instructions
Place the watermelon in 1 or 2 gallon-sized freezer bags and freeze for 2-4 hours, until frozen.
Meanwhile, make a simple syrup by heating the water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved and the water looks clear again.
Remove from the heat, pour the simple syrup into a glass or liquid measuring cup to chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.
When the watermelon is frozen, blend the watermelon, lime juice, lime zest, and the set-aside simple syrup in a high speed blender or food processor, scraping down the sides occasionally.
Transfer the sorbet into a freezer-safe container that it will be served out of and refreeze it for an additional 2 hours, or until frozen.
Scoop and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (About 1 cup)
Calories: 97
Calories from fat: 2
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 3mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 19g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 3
