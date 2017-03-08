Recipe: Watermelon Sorbet

Prep time: 4-5 hours of freeze time

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook time: None

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: About 1 cup

Ingredients

3 cups cubed seedless watermelon

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lime juice

zest from 1 lime

Instructions

Place the watermelon in 1 or 2 gallon-sized freezer bags and freeze for 2-4 hours, until frozen.

Meanwhile, make a simple syrup by heating the water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved and the water looks clear again.

Remove from the heat, pour the simple syrup into a glass or liquid measuring cup to chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.

When the watermelon is frozen, blend the watermelon, lime juice, lime zest, and the set-aside simple syrup in a high speed blender or food processor, scraping down the sides occasionally.

Transfer the sorbet into a freezer-safe container that it will be served out of and refreeze it for an additional 2 hours, or until frozen.

Scoop and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (About 1 cup)

Calories: 97

Calories from fat: 2

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 3mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 19g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista WellnessThe nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Click here to see how Skinny Mom calculates SmartPoints.