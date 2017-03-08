Healthy Living

Recipe: Watermelon Sorbet

Recipe: Watermelon SorbetPrep time: 4-5 hours of freeze timeCook time: NoneYield: 3 […]

By

Watermelon-Sorbet_RESIZED3
Watermelon-Sorbet_RESIZED1
Watermelon-Sorbet_RESIZED6

Recipe: Watermelon Sorbet

Prep time: 4-5 hours of freeze time

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook time: None

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: About 1 cup

Ingredients

3 cups cubed seedless watermelon

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lime juice

zest from 1 lime

Instructions

Place the watermelon in 1 or 2 gallon-sized freezer bags and freeze for 2-4 hours, until frozen.

Meanwhile, make a simple syrup by heating the water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved and the water looks clear again.

Remove from the heat, pour the simple syrup into a glass or liquid measuring cup to chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.

When the watermelon is frozen, blend the watermelon, lime juice, lime zest, and the set-aside simple syrup in a high speed blender or food processor, scraping down the sides occasionally.

Transfer the sorbet into a freezer-safe container that it will be served out of and refreeze it for an additional 2 hours, or until frozen.

Scoop and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (About 1 cup)

Calories: 97

Calories from fat: 2

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 3mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 19g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista WellnessThe nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Click here to see how Skinny Mom calculates SmartPoints.

Tagged:

Related Posts