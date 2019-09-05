If you have a picky eater, then you’re going to love this quick and easy spaghetti casserole recipe. We took traditional spaghetti sauce and pasta and packed it with vegetables, fresh onion and garlic which amped up both the flavor and the nutritional value. Add in additional vegetables or lean ground beef or chicken for some extra protein!

Recipe: Skinny Veggie Spaghetti

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of pan

Ingredients

1 jar Prego Light Smart Traditional Pasta Sauce

1 (16-ounce) box whole grain rotini pasta

1 onion, diced

1 cup white mushrooms, sliced thin

½ cup carrots, shredded

½ cup zucchini, diced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Splenda (or your favorite sweetener)

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large skillet, add extra virgin olive oil, onion, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini. Cook for 3-5 minutes until vegetables are tender. In a large stock pan, boil water and add pasta. Cook pasta until cooked through. Drain and set aside. Add spaghetti sauce to skillet and stir to mix sauce with vegetables. Add sweetener to sauce and cover skillet with lid. Cook sauce over medium heat for 10 minutes. After sauce has heated through, mix sauce with pasta. Pour pasta and sauce into casserole dish. Top with Parmesan cheese. Cook in oven for 10 minutes until cheese is melted and serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8th of pan):

Calories: 225

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 43g

Fiber: 4g

Sugars: 7g

Protein: 8g

Sodium: 302mg

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7