This casserole is one your kids are going to beg you to make again and again! It’s filled with so many goodies, and using Ronzoni Smart Taste pasta will let you enjoy all of the pasta-deliciousness without feeling bad about it! These protein-packed servings are seriously filling and only 308 calories. It’s a family dinner that you’re going to feel good making and feel good serving, and it won’t send you to bed stuffed.

Note: This dish freezes nicely. To freeze, omit the cheese and baking. After mixing all the ingredients together on stove top, add to a container and freeze. Before serving, thaw mixture, add to casserole dish, top with cheese and bake to heat through.

Recipe: Skinny Chili Mac Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup whole grain rotini pasta

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 small onion, diced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 (16-ounce) can chili beans

1 (14.5-ounce) can tomatoes, diced

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese blend

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Cook pasta according to package instructions and add 1 tsp salt to boiling water. In a large skillet over medium heat, add extra virgin olive oil. Brown onion, minced garlic and turkey for 7-10 minutes until onions have softened and turkey is browned and cooked. Next add chopped sweet peppers (if using) and chopped green chilies. Add in chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, ground cumin and black pepper. Stir all ingredients together over low heat. After pasta has been cooked and drained, add pasta to turkey and bean mixture. Mix all ingredients together with a spoon or spatula, and transfer ingredients to a casserole dish. Sprinkle 1 cup of reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese blend on top. Bake chili mac in oven for 15-20 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 308

Fat: 9g

Carbohydrates: 33g

Sugars: 7g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 17g

Sodium: 457mg

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 9