Healthy Living

Recipe: Skinny Bloody Mary

Feel free to drink up our Skinny Bloody Mary without any guilt. We have put a healthy twist on an […]

By

Feel free to drink up our Skinny Bloody Mary without any guilt. We have put a healthy twist on an old classic and for only 156 calories a serving—feel free to ask for seconds! Make sure to give this cocktail a try and share!

Recipe: Skinny Bloody Mary
Prep time: 8 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

  • 24 oz reduced-sodium V8
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1½ Tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ Tbsp Old Bay® seasoning
  • 2 tsp hot sauce
  • 1 tsp ground mustard
  • ½ tsp celery seed
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • 3 oz vodka
  • ice cubes
  • 2 celery sticks
  • 2 lemon slices

Instructions

  1. Shake V8®, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Old Bay®, hot sauce, ground mustard, celery seed, pepper, salt, vodka and (optional) horseradish in a large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.
  2. Fill two tall glasses with ice and divide the Skinny Bloody Mary between the glasses (a little more than 1½ cups each).
  3. Garnish each with a celery stick, lemon slice and (optional) pepperoni and cheese cubes.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 156
Calories from fat: 4
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 1493mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 13g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 2

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts