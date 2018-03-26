Feel free to drink up our Skinny Bloody Mary without any guilt. We have put a healthy twist on an old classic and for only 156 calories a serving—feel free to ask for seconds! Make sure to give this cocktail a try and share!

Recipe: Skinny Bloody Mary

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

24 oz reduced-sodium V8

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1½ Tbsp lemon juice

½ Tbsp Old Bay® seasoning

2 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp ground mustard

½ tsp celery seed

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp sea salt

3 oz vodka

ice cubes

2 celery sticks

2 lemon slices

Instructions

Shake V8®, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Old Bay®, hot sauce, ground mustard, celery seed, pepper, salt, vodka and (optional) horseradish in a large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Fill two tall glasses with ice and divide the Skinny Bloody Mary between the glasses (a little more than 1½ cups each). Garnish each with a celery stick, lemon slice and (optional) pepperoni and cheese cubes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 156

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 1493mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 13g

Protein: 1g

WWP+: 2