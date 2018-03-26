Feel free to drink up our Skinny Bloody Mary without any guilt. We have put a healthy twist on an old classic and for only 156 calories a serving—feel free to ask for seconds! Make sure to give this cocktail a try and share!
Recipe: Skinny Bloody Mary
Prep time: 8 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 24 oz reduced-sodium V8
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1½ Tbsp lemon juice
- ½ Tbsp Old Bay® seasoning
- 2 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tsp ground mustard
- ½ tsp celery seed
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- 3 oz vodka
- ice cubes
- 2 celery sticks
- 2 lemon slices
Instructions
- Shake V8®, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Old Bay®, hot sauce, ground mustard, celery seed, pepper, salt, vodka and (optional) horseradish in a large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.
- Fill two tall glasses with ice and divide the Skinny Bloody Mary between the glasses (a little more than 1½ cups each).
- Garnish each with a celery stick, lemon slice and (optional) pepperoni and cheese cubes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 156
Calories from fat: 4
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 1493mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 13g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 2