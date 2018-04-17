Get ready to watch jaws drop when you bring this to the table! Our Skinny Banana French Toast Bake takes breakfast to a whole new level. You’ll love making this for brunch for your family; it just makes everything feel a little bit fancier! The best part is, while this one takes a little time, (it sets overnight in the fridge before baking) the instructions aren’t tough at all. Next time you’re looking for a breakfast that feels a little more important, remember this one!
Want some icing on the cake? Enjoy this bake with our Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Skinny Banana French Toast Bake
Prep time: 20 minutes + 8 hours chilling
Cook time: 55 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1/8 of bake
Ingredients
- 6 whole wheat hamburger buns
- 3 very ripe bananas
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- 8 oz package ⅓ less-fat cream cheese
- 4 egg whites
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- ¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF.
- Cut buns into 1-inch cubes. Place half of cubes into a 13″ x 9″ casserole dish coated with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sweetener (sugar or Stevia) until well mixed.
- Using a tsp, drop cream cheese mixture evenly onto hamburger buns.
- Cover cream cheese and buns with the remaining ½ of cubed hamburger buns.
- Slice bananas and place on top of hamburger cubes in casserole dish.
- In a large bowl, add eggs and egg whites and whisk.
- Next, add in almond milk, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and optional banana extract.
- Whisk all ingredients together until well mixed. Pour mixture over bananas and hamburger buns to cover.
- Cover and refrigerate for 7-8 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 15-20 minutes before baking.
- Cover with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating the casserole dish in the oven at the halfway point. Uncover and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, again, rotating the casserole dish in the oven at the halfway point, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/8 of bake):
Calories: 259
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 4g
Protein: 12g
Sugars: 15g
Sodium: 394mg
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 9