Get ready to watch jaws drop when you bring this to the table! Our Skinny Banana French Toast Bake takes breakfast to a whole new level. You’ll love making this for brunch for your family; it just makes everything feel a little bit fancier! The best part is, while this one takes a little time, (it sets overnight in the fridge before baking) the instructions aren’t tough at all. Next time you’re looking for a breakfast that feels a little more important, remember this one!

Want some icing on the cake? Enjoy this bake with our Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Banana French Toast Bake

Prep time: 20 minutes + 8 hours chilling

Cook time: 55 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of bake

Ingredients

6 whole wheat hamburger buns

3 very ripe bananas

2 eggs

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

8 oz package ⅓ less-fat cream cheese

4 egg whites

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Cut buns into 1-inch cubes. Place half of cubes into a 13″ x 9″ casserole dish coated with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sweetener (sugar or Stevia) until well mixed. Using a tsp, drop cream cheese mixture evenly onto hamburger buns. Cover cream cheese and buns with the remaining ½ of cubed hamburger buns. Slice bananas and place on top of hamburger cubes in casserole dish. In a large bowl, add eggs and egg whites and whisk. Next, add in almond milk, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and optional banana extract. Whisk all ingredients together until well mixed. Pour mixture over bananas and hamburger buns to cover. Cover and refrigerate for 7-8 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 15-20 minutes before baking. Cover with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating the casserole dish in the oven at the halfway point. Uncover and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, again, rotating the casserole dish in the oven at the halfway point, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8 of bake):

Calories: 259

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 12g

Sugars: 15g

Sodium: 394mg

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 9