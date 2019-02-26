When are chicken tenders not a family favorite?! Instead of the deep fried fingers, check out our Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers. Delicious and much lower in calories, fat and carbs! Skip the drive thru and bake up some of these easy-to-make tenders at home!

Tip: You can cut your own chicken strips from whole chicken breasts instead of buying actual chicken tenders! If you go this route, you will probably get more strips than in the recipe, but they’ll be smaller. You could cut about 16 equal-sized smaller strips (1 serving size would be 4 strips). Just make sure to cut them as close to the same size as possible so they will cook for the same amount of time.

Recipe: Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

Per Serving: 2-3 pieces

Ingredients

¼ cup white whole wheat flour

2 eggs

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cups cornflakes finely crushed

1 cup plain bread crumbs

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1 pound boneless skinless chicken tenders (about 10)

*Optional Dipping Sauces:

honey mustard

low-sugar BBQ sauce

light ranch dressing

*Optional ingredients not included in nutrition calculation.

Instructions