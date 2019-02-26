When are chicken tenders not a family favorite?! Instead of the deep fried fingers, check out our Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers. Delicious and much lower in calories, fat and carbs! Skip the drive thru and bake up some of these easy-to-make tenders at home!
Tip: You can cut your own chicken strips from whole chicken breasts instead of buying actual chicken tenders! If you go this route, you will probably get more strips than in the recipe, but they’ll be smaller. You could cut about 16 equal-sized smaller strips (1 serving size would be 4 strips). Just make sure to cut them as close to the same size as possible so they will cook for the same amount of time.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Per Serving: 2-3 pieces
Ingredients
- ¼ cup white whole wheat flour
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 cups cornflakes finely crushed
- 1 cup plain bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken tenders (about 10)
*Optional Dipping Sauces:
- honey mustard
- low-sugar BBQ sauce
- light ranch dressing
*Optional ingredients not included in nutrition calculation.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- Place flour in a mixing bowl, or shallow dish.
- In a second mixing bowl, or shallow dish whisk together the eggs and mustard.
- In a third mixing bowl or shallow dish, stir together the crushed cornflakes, bread crumbs, and salt.
- Dredge each piece of chicken in the flour, shaking off the excess then dipping in the egg mixture.
- Allow the excess to drip off, then dip in the cornflake mixture, coating all sides.
- Place on the prepared baking sheet and spray the tops of each piece of chicken with nonstick cooking spray.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown and done inside.
- Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then eat with optional dipping sauce as desired.