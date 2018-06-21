Recipe: Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

After seeing pics of stuffed sweet potatoes everywhere on Pinterest, we decided to give it a go and create our own stuffed sweet potato recipe. We started by using a slow cooker, pork tenderloin and some of the sweet potatoes. Before you slather on your favorite BBQ sauce, look for a brand that has a lower sugar content—we used Stubb’s Original All Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce — it has just 4 grams of sugar and 30 calories per 2 tablespoons! BBQ sauce is a notoriously sugar-filled condiment — it doesn’t get sweet all by itself, trust us. Want to make homemade BBQ Sauce? Try our Skinny Barbecue Sauce.

Hate cutting onions? Try this easy technique in the video below:

Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4-8 hours

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 sweet potato, 4 oz pulled pork, ¼ cup BBQ sauce

Ingredients

2 sweet onions, cut into chunks

½ cup reduced-sodium beef broth

2 pounds boneless pork loin roast

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup Stubb’s Original All Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

8 medium-sized sweet potatoes



Instructions

Put onion chunks and beef broth in a slow cooker and set aside. Trim fat from pork. In a small bowl, mix chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Rub mixture evenly over pork. Place meat in slow cooker (if necessary, cut meat to fit into cooker). Cover and cook on low for 8-9 hours or on high for 4-4½ hours. 45 minutes before pork is ready, set oven to 400º F. Wash sweet potatoes and pierce each sweet potato several times with a fork. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake for 45 minutes, until potatoes are tender. (To save time you can microwave your sweet potatoes! Puncture each sweet potato several times with a fork. Evenly arrange potatoes in a microwave-safe dish. Cook on high for 4-5 minutes for the first potato, plus 2-3 minutes for each additional potato. Flip potatoes halfway through cooking.) Remove meat from the slow cooker and place in a large bowl. Use a slotted spoon to remove onion chunks and place in the same bowl as the pork. Using forks, pull meat apart. In another large bowl, combine BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Pour over shredded pork and onions; mix thoroughly to coat. Using a knife, slice sweet potatoes down the middle, creating an open center. Fill each sweet potato with 4-ounces of the meat mixture. Optional: drizzle ½ tablespoon of BBQ sauce back and fourth over the top of each potato.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 sweet potato, 4 oz pulled pork, ¼ cup BBQ sauce)

Calories: 304

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 73g

Sodium: 1036mg

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 23g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 10