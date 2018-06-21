Recipe: Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

After seeing pics of stuffed sweet potatoes everywhere on Pinterest, we decided to give it a go and create our own stuffed sweet potato recipe. We started by using a slow cooker, pork tenderloin and some of the sweet potatoes. Before you slather on your favorite BBQ sauce, look for a brand that has a lower sugar content—we used Stubb’s Original All Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce — it has just 4 grams of sugar and 30 calories per 2 tablespoons! BBQ sauce is a notoriously sugar-filled condiment — it doesn’t get sweet all by itself, trust us. Want to make homemade BBQ Sauce? Try our Skinny Barbecue Sauce.
Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 4-8 hours
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 sweet potato, 4 oz pulled pork, ¼ cup BBQ sauce
Ingredients
- 2 sweet onions, cut into chunks
- ½ cup reduced-sodium beef broth
- 2 pounds boneless pork loin roast
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup Stubb’s Original All Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
- 8 medium-sized sweet potatoes
Instructions
- Put onion chunks and beef broth in a slow cooker and set aside.
- Trim fat from pork. In a small bowl, mix chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Rub mixture evenly over pork. Place meat in slow cooker (if necessary, cut meat to fit into cooker).
- Cover and cook on low for 8-9 hours or on high for 4-4½ hours.
- 45 minutes before pork is ready, set oven to 400º F. Wash sweet potatoes and pierce each sweet potato several times with a fork. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake for 45 minutes, until potatoes are tender. (To save time you can microwave your sweet potatoes! Puncture each sweet potato several times with a fork. Evenly arrange potatoes in a microwave-safe dish. Cook on high for 4-5 minutes for the first potato, plus 2-3 minutes for each additional potato. Flip potatoes halfway through cooking.)
- Remove meat from the slow cooker and place in a large bowl.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove onion chunks and place in the same bowl as the pork. Using forks, pull meat apart.
- In another large bowl, combine BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Pour over shredded pork and onions; mix thoroughly to coat.
- Using a knife, slice sweet potatoes down the middle, creating an open center. Fill each sweet potato with 4-ounces of the meat mixture.
- Optional: drizzle ½ tablespoon of BBQ sauce back and fourth over the top of each potato.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 sweet potato, 4 oz pulled pork, ¼ cup BBQ sauce)
Calories: 304
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 73g
Sodium: 1036mg
Carbohydrates: 42g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 23g
Protein: 26g
SmartPoints: 10