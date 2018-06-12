Healthy Living

Recipe: PB Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices

Recipe: PB Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 1 apple, 2 Tbsp dip

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter, natural
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup Greek yogurt, plain non-fat
  • 5 apples

Instructions

  1. Mix honey, peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla and yogurt in a small bowl and chill.
  2. Slice apples into sections.
  3. Serve one apple with 2 tablespoons of dip.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 apple, 2 tbsp dip)
Calories: 130
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 23mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar 20g
Protein: 3
SmartPoints: 6

