Recipe: PB Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 1 apple, 2 Tbsp dip
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp peanut butter, natural
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup Greek yogurt, plain non-fat
- 5 apples
Instructions
- Mix honey, peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla and yogurt in a small bowl and chill.
- Slice apples into sections.
- Serve one apple with 2 tablespoons of dip.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 apple, 2 tbsp dip)
Calories: 130
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 23mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar 20g
Protein: 3
SmartPoints: 6