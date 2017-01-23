These little cakes replicate a traditional pineapple upside down cake in a mini individual version, cutting a ton of fat and sugar. (Guess what? We didn’t use any butter, and we used minimal brown sugar.) At only 107 calories a pop, you’ll struggle limiting your serving size to one mini cake!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: 1 cake

Ingredients

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice (need 24 pineapple chunks), 1 cup of juice reserved

12 maraschino cherries, sliced in half

1 box yellow cake mix

⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

3 eggs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and generously coat two 12-count muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle ¼ teaspoon of brown sugar in each muffin tin.

Cut 24 pineapple chunks in half, and lay 2 halves in each muffin tin with the narrow ends touching, so it resembles a bowtie.

Place 1 cherry half in the center of the pineapple “bowtie” where the narrow ends meet, then set the tins aside.

With an electric mixer on low speed (or the whisk attachment on a stand mixer), beat together the cake mix, applesauce, reserved pineapple juice, and the eggs until smooth and incorporated, 2 minutes.

Pour the batter evenly in the set-aside muffin tins, and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 12-15 minutes.

Allow to cool in the muffin tins for 5 minutes, then run a butter knife or a straight spatula along the edges and carefully invert onto a baking sheet, so the bottoms of the cakes are now the tops.