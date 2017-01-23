These little cakes replicate a traditional pineapple upside down cake in a mini individual version, cutting a ton of fat and sugar. (Guess what? We didn’t use any butter, and we used minimal brown sugar.) At only 107 calories a pop, you’ll struggle limiting your serving size to one mini cake!
Pro tips:
Videos by PopCulture.com
- The ¼ teaspoon of brown sugar at the bottom of the muffin tin, which when inverted becomes the top, gives the cake a sweetened, caramelized, sticky, yummy topping. Yes, please!
- Use the canned pineapple juice as your liquid in the cake to infuse the pineapple flavor throughout!
Recipe: Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 12-15 minutes
Yield: 24 servings
Serving size: 1 cake
Ingredients
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice (need 24 pineapple chunks), 1 cup of juice reserved
12 maraschino cherries, sliced in half
1 box yellow cake mix
⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce
3 eggs
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350° F and generously coat two 12-count muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray.
Sprinkle ¼ teaspoon of brown sugar in each muffin tin.
Cut 24 pineapple chunks in half, and lay 2 halves in each muffin tin with the narrow ends touching, so it resembles a bowtie.
Place 1 cherry half in the center of the pineapple “bowtie” where the narrow ends meet, then set the tins aside.
With an electric mixer on low speed (or the whisk attachment on a stand mixer), beat together the cake mix, applesauce, reserved pineapple juice, and the eggs until smooth and incorporated, 2 minutes.
Pour the batter evenly in the set-aside muffin tins, and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 12-15 minutes.
Allow to cool in the muffin tins for 5 minutes, then run a butter knife or a straight spatula along the edges and carefully invert onto a baking sheet, so the bottoms of the cakes are now the tops.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cake)
Calories: 107
Calories from fat: 17
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 22mg
Sodium: 129mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 12g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1
Copyright 2015 Womanista Wellness The nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.