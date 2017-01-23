Our lightened-up marinara sauce recipe is low in calories, fat and even sodium! Try this classic Italian sauce with our Cauliflower “Breadsticks” for one heck of a skinny appetizer.
Recipe: Marinara Sauce
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
½ cup water
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
pinch black pepper
Instructions
In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together until heated through.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 34
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 118mg
Carbohydrates: 8g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 1
