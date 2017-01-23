Our lightened-up marinara sauce recipe is low in calories, fat and even sodium! Try this classic Italian sauce with our Cauliflower “Breadsticks” for one heck of a skinny appetizer.

Recipe: Marinara Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

Instructions

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together until heated through.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 34

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 118mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 1

