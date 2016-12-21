Currently Obsessing Over a Delicious, Healthy and Stress-Relieving Dessert

(Photo: Food Matters NYC / Well+Good)

Stress eating has found a whole new meaning thanks to this healthy (not to mention delicious) recipe from Tricia Williams, executive chef and founder of Food Matters NYC. Meet kuzu, a macrobiotic- and flavonoid-packed root trusted by ancient Chinese medicine to cure everything from anxiety to digestive troubles. Williams mixes this powerful superfood with sweet and comforting flavors like coconut milk, maple syrup and soothing spices — providing you with a creamy pudding dessert that will truly allow you to eat the stress away.

Yields: 6 servings | Serving Size: ⅙ of recipe

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients:

⅓ cup water

2½ tablespoons kuzu powder

1¾ cups coconut milk

¼ cup maple syrup

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ vanilla bean (about 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)

pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Place water and kuzu powder into a saucepan. Whisk until the powder is dissolved. Add the coconut milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla bean scrapings and sea salt. Place over medium heat. Whisk often. When the mixture comes to a slow boil, remove from heat and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Pour into ramekins or desired serving cups. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Related:

Why You Should Add Maca to Your Diet NOW: Superfood Pudding

Best of Pinterest: Vegan Desserts