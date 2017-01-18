Recipe: Jamaican Jerk Shrimp
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: Less than 5 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 7-8 shrimp and ½ cup rice
Ingredients
1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice
1 pound raw medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)
1 tablespoon jerk seasoning
¼ teaspoon salt
black pepper, to taste
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
juice from 1 lime
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Instructions
Microwave rice according the package directions and set aside.
Place the shrimp, jerk seasoning, salt, and pepper in a gallon-size resealable bag and shake to evenly coat.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil.
Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the shrimp, and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side, or until they become pink and opaque.
Remove the skillet from the heat and squeeze the fresh lime over the shrimp, and sprinkle the cilantro over them. Toss gently to combine, and serve 7-8 shrimp over ½ cup of rice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (7-8 shrimp and ½ cup rice)
Calories: 201
Calories from fat: 46
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 143mg
Sodium: 1007mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 18g
SmartPoints: 5
