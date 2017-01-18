Recipe: Jamaican Jerk Shrimp

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: Less than 5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 7-8 shrimp and ½ cup rice

Ingredients

1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

1 pound raw medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)

1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

juice from 1 lime

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Microwave rice according the package directions and set aside.

Place the shrimp, jerk seasoning, salt, and pepper in a gallon-size resealable bag and shake to evenly coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil.

Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the shrimp, and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side, or until they become pink and opaque.

Remove the skillet from the heat and squeeze the fresh lime over the shrimp, and sprinkle the cilantro over them. Toss gently to combine, and serve 7-8 shrimp over ½ cup of rice.