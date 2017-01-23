Recipe: Double-Chocolate Brownie Bites

OK, guys. These Double-Chocolate Brownie Bites are unreal. You’d think they’d be full of sugars, fats and empty calories given the fudgy texture and rich chocolate flavor, but what if I told you these were vegan, grain-free AND Paleo-friendly? Oh, and they come together in 20 minutes. Yeah… I didn’t believe it, either. But these brownie bites from Thrive Market are unbelievably good AND good for you.

(Photo: Thrive Market/Paul Delmont)

DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE BROWNIE BITES

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yield: One 8×4-inch pan Active Time: 8 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line an 8×4-inch baking tin or loaf pan with parchment paper. Mix together ground flaxseeds with water in small bowl, and set aside. Place nuts and dates in bowl of food processor fitted with blade attachment and pulse to roughly combine. Add cacao, baking soda, vanilla extract, salt, and flaxseed mixture and process thoroughly until ingredients form a homogenous batter. Stir in chopped chocolate. Scrape batter into prepared tin and bake 10 minutes in oven. Cool completely before cutting into bite-size pieces.

Thrive Market is an online grocer delivering organic, healthy foods and non-toxic products for up to 50% off retail.