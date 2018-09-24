Sweet potato pie…a classic Thanksgiving side dish. Also a Thanksgiving calorie bomb! Traditional sweet potato pies clock in at an average of 310 calories and 120 fat calories. That’s why you’ll love our lightened-up version that is smooth, creamy and full of fall flavor and only 120 calories per slice. So go ahead and indulge, guilt-free!

Recipe: Crustless Sweet Potato Pie

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 1/8 slice of pie

Ingredients

2 lbs sweet potato – cooked, skins removed

1/2 cup skim milk

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp sugar-free maple syrup

1 tsp allspice

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp light butter, softened

1 cup non-fat dairy whipped topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F Lightly coat two, 8-inch round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine cooked sweet potatoes, skim milk, maple syrup, allspice, cinnamon, salt, eggs, vanilla and butter. Mix with a hand mixer until ingredients are evenly combined. Divide and pour batter into the two pie pans and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temp to 350°F, then bake another 45 mins or until center of each pie is set. Let cool then serve with 1 tablespoon whipped topping.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8 slice):

Calories: 120

Fat: 2g

Sodium: 113mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 14g

Protein: 2g