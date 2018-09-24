Sweet potato pie…a classic Thanksgiving side dish. Also a Thanksgiving calorie bomb! Traditional sweet potato pies clock in at an average of 310 calories and 120 fat calories. That’s why you’ll love our lightened-up version that is smooth, creamy and full of fall flavor and only 120 calories per slice. So go ahead and indulge, guilt-free!
Recipe: Crustless Sweet Potato Pie
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 1/8 slice of pie
Ingredients
- 2 lbs sweet potato – cooked, skins removed
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp sugar-free maple syrup
- 1 tsp allspice
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 tsp light butter, softened
- 1 cup non-fat dairy whipped topping
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F
- Lightly coat two, 8-inch round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine cooked sweet potatoes, skim milk, maple syrup, allspice, cinnamon, salt, eggs, vanilla and butter. Mix with a hand mixer until ingredients are evenly combined.
- Divide and pour batter into the two pie pans and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temp to 350°F, then bake another 45 mins or until center of each pie is set. Let cool then serve with 1 tablespoon whipped topping.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/8 slice):
Calories: 120
Fat: 2g
Sodium: 113mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 3g
Sugars: 14g
Protein: 2g