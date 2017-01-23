Recipe: Confetti White Chocolate Bars

You guys. These Confetti White Chocolate Bars from my friend Shelly Jaronsky‘s Cookies & Cups Cookbook are seriously delicious. Let me start out by saying that they’re not exactly skinny, per se, but I am a firm believer in everything in moderation. If we all deprived ourselves of sweets, this world wouldn’t be nearly as fun (or delicious)! These Confetti White Chocolate Bars are perfect for birthday celebrations or special occasions. I’d suggest making them when you’re having company over so you don’t “accidentally” eat them all yourself! It’s all about balance with sweets, and any workout is worth burning off these delicious treats.

Shelly’s cookbook is full of 125+ sweet and savory recipes just like this one. Shelly’s motto is “Always eat dessert first”, and I have to say that when it comes to these bars, I totally agree! The recipe is below, and you can check out her cookbook here.

CONFETTI WHITE CHOCOLATE BARS

Yields: 16 bars

Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

1½ cups white chocolate chips

½ cup rainbow sprinkles, plus 2 tablespoons for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350º F. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with foil and coat with cooking spray. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the butter and brown sugar on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add the egg, vanilla, baking powder, and salt and continue mixing for 1 minute, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Turn the speed to low and add the flour, mixing until just combined. Stir in the white chocolate chips and ½ cup sprinkles until evenly incorporated. Press the dough into the prepared pan, top with the additional 2 tablespoons of sprinkles, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden brown. Allow to cool in the pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars when you’re ready to serve.

Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.