Recipe: Chocolate Chip Banana Coconut Cake

Chocolate Chip Banana Coconut Cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook time: 36 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 slice (1/9 of cake)

Ingredients

2 cups regular oats, processed into a flour

½ cup regular oats (not processed)

½ cup dark brown sugar, packed firmly

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp ground cloves

⅓ cup applesauce

¼ cup almond milk

¼ cup + 1 Tbsp Baker’s angel flake coconut, sweetened

½ Tbsp coconut oil, melted (or other light tasting oil)

1 tsp pure almond extract

2 medium very ripe bananas, peeled

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 8 inch (4 cup) casserole dish or 8 inch cake pan. Take 2 cups of regular oats and process them in a food processor untilour like consistency.

In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: oats, sugar, baking powder, salt and ground cloves.

In another bowl, mix together the applesauce, milk, coconut, oil and almond extract. Add in the two peeled bananas andsmash into the wet ingredients until smooth.

Add the wet mixture to the dry and stir until just combined. Now fold in the chips and optional walnuts.

Spread into prepared pan and bake for 36 minutes at 350 F or until a toothpick comes out clean. The cake must be cooled for at least 15-20 minutes before attempting to remove. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 Tbsp of coconut.