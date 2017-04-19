You Never Knew You Needed the Royal Family’s Diet Secrets Until Just Now

(Photo: Getty / Chris Jackson)

When it comes to entertainment culture, the Royal Family is everywhere. When we’re not obsessing over their children, their clothes, their relationship statuses and their workout plans, we’re watching their fictitious doppelgangers on The Crown (and will soon be watching Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Charles-and-Diana season of Feud).

It’s not surprising that we’re fascinated by their lives; what is surprising is that we’ve never done a deep dive into their daily diets. Luckily, Darren McGrady, the former Royal Chef who cooked for Queen Elizabeth and her family for more than 15 years, is spilling the literal beans on a few members of the elite family and their dietary preferences.

For example, did you know that Queen Elizabeth won’t travel without her favorite chocolate biscuit cake? (Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly love her any more.) And don’t even think about swiping a slice; McGrady says the Queen will notice if any are missing. “She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake,” he told Recipes Plus.

Maybe because she’s not afraid to indulge, the Queen otherwise has a very healthy diet. McGrady says she eats mainly grilled fish or chicken with two types of veggies. She also loves big salads and fresh fruit. Something she never eats except for on special occasions? Starches. No potatoes or pasta? That takes some serious discipline.

McGrady says that while the Queen is very conscious to eat healthy foods, her husband Prince Philip is a total foodie who cares less about the healthy part. “She eats to live while Prince Philip is the one who lives to eat,” McGrady said. “Prince Phillip loves to cook on the grill, he’s a great chef.”

As for the rest of the royal family, they’ve all got some healthy habits hidden up their sleeves. McGrady says Princess Diana was the healthiest and that she ate chicken, fish and vegetable dishes and avoided red meat (unless she was entertaining — then her go-to dish was stuffed peppers.).

Prince Charles is apparently a big fan of eating clean, and even eats the organic produce he grows in his own garden.

