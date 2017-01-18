Pumpkin Seed Oil: Your New Go-To For Healthy Skin

Move over coconut oil! There’s a new multi-tasker in town. Pumpkin seed oil is emerging as a popular alternative to natural coconut oil remedies, especially for healthy skin. There are still lots of healthy ways to use coconut oil, but it seems that pumpkin seed oil may become your new go-to for healthy, nourished skin. You may already enjoy pumpkin seeds as a healthy snack, but pick up a bottle of pumpkin seed oil to enjoy the full nutritional benefits of this unique oil. Find pumpkin seed oil at your local natural foods store or at an online retailer.

Here are some ways pumpkin seed oil may help improve the health of your skin.

Increases firmness: The natural antioxidants and nutrients in pumpkin seeds, especially zinc and vitamin C, help maintain collagen levels to keep skin firm and elastic.

Fights acne: Zinc and selenium in pumpkin seed oil may improve acne symptoms, helping skin to look healthy and clear.

Battles free radical damage: Pumpkin seed oil is a rich source of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, and may protect skin from free radical damage and delay some visual signs of aging.

Deeply moisturizes: The essential fatty acids in pumpkin seed oil help make it a great deep moisturizer for skin. These fatty acids may also help regulate your skin’s natural oils to help control skin that is too oily.

Soothes irritation and redness: Natural anti-inflammatories in pumpkin seed oil may help reduce inflammation, fade redness, and calm other sensitive skin reactions like eczema or rashes.

Pumpkin seed oil is full of vitamins and minerals to keep your skin healthy and moisturized. Try out pumpkin seed oil as a new addition to your skin care routine.

