‘Fatal Family Feuds’: A Web of Lies and Custody Battle Help Find a Killer After a Couple is Attacked In Front of Their Sons (Exclusive Clip)

Fatal Family Feuds is all-new this weekend, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Custody of Blood,” airing Sunday, Apr. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on Oxygen, “When a couple is gunned down in front of their three young boys, a web of lies and custody battle lead detectives to a suspect. With one son’s future at stake, they travel to a remote mountain to gather evidence they need to catch the killer.”

Season 2 of the Oxygen True Crime series premiered on Feb. 16. Fatal Family Feuds “explores how a minor family disagreement could transform into a deadly altercation. The show delves into cases where a person lost their life at the hands of someone they should have been able to trust the most, their family. Each episode focuses on a different family, dissecting how exactly a disagreement with their nearest and dearest results in a callous murder. As the story of the feud unfolds, experience the twists, turns, red herrings, and revelations within each case until the perpetrator is caught and the feud comes to a just conclusion.”

Produced by Woodcut Media, Fatal Family Feuds’ new episode sounds like it’s going to be an interesting one. With a family’s life changed in an instant, there is no telling how it will go, but it will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Any true crime junkie would certainly be into the series, and it’s not surprising to see that this next episode is no exception.

Kate Beal and Matthew Watts serve as executive producers, with Rob Baniewicz and Hannah Webster serving as co-executive producers. Other episodes included in this season include stories about a missing mother, a woman stabbed to death in her own home, a retired police officer worried his missing daughter had been murdered, and an affluent family at war with each other for over a decade, just to name a few.

Fatal Family Feuds has another exciting episode coming out and fans will not want to miss this one. Be sure to watch the sneak peek above, and check out “Custody of Blood,” airing this Sunday, Apr., at 7 p.m. ET only on Oxygen. Oxygen True Crime is also the home to many other exciting true crime shows, such as Snapped, Cold Justice, and Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, among many others.