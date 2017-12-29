Weight Watchers Just Added a Ton of Foods to Its Zero-Points List

Weight Watchers members, rejoice! The weight loss program has just launched a new program that’s already getting positive feedback from notable members like Oprah.

Called Freestyle, the new program expands the list of zero-points foods beyond the realm of fruits and vegetables, including healthy staples like eggs, beans, lentils, fish and tofu that members can eat without using any of their daily allotment of points.

A trial run of the program showed that participants lost an average of eight percent of their body weight over a six-month period, making this one of the more successful programs that Weight Watchers has created in recent years, with a majority of the participants noting that the program made them feel healthier.

With the increase in zero-points foods comes a recalculation of members’ daily point allowance, with many members who previously had 30 points per week noting a decrease down to 23.

While at first glance this drop might seem drastic, when you take into account all the foods that no longer count towards your daily points, this allowance still allows you to enjoy your normal food intake.

The Freestyle program also allows you to roll over up to four points per day into your weekly allowance, meaning that you can bank points if you know if you have a big dinner coming up and want to indulge without guilt. Points still reset each week, however.

If you’re a Weight Watchers devotee but hate tracking your food, the new Freestyle program could be the answer to your problems. While Weight Watchers still encourages you to track all of your daily food intake, it isn’t required for zero-points foods in the Freestyle program, making your life a little less stressful.

Many early participants of the program have also noted that the expanded list of zero-points foods available through the Freestyle program has made them more inventive in the kitchen, pushing them to create dishes with ingredients like tofu and beans that they normally wouldn’t cook with. For some recipe inspiration, check out our guide to 17 Dinners Under 7 Weight Watchers Points.

Here is an expanded list of all 200+ zero-points foods.* The foods on this list form the foundation of a healthy eating pattern, so you don’t need to weigh, measure or track any of them.

Apples

Applesauce, unsweetened

Apricots

Arrowroot

Artichoke hearts

Artichokes

Arugula

Asparagus

Bamboo shoots

Banana

Beans

Beans

Beets

Berries, mixed

Blackberries

Blueberries

Broccoli

Broccoli rabe

Broccoli slaw

Broccolini

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Calamari, grilled

Cantaloupe

Carrots

Cauliflower

Caviar

Celery

Swiss chard

Cherries

Chicken breast, ground, 99% fat-free

Chicken breast or tenderloin, skinless, boneless or with bone

Clementines

Coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots), packaged

Collards

Corn

Cranberries

Cucumber

Daikon

Dates, fresh

Dragon fruit

Edamame, in pods or shelled

Egg substitutes

Egg whites

Eggplant

Eggs, whole, including yolks

Endive

Escarole

Fennel (anise, sweet anise, or finocchio)

Figs

Fish

Fish fillet, grilled with lemon pepper

Fruit cocktail

Fruit cup, unsweetened

Fruit salad

Fruit, unsweetened

Garlic

Ginger root

Grapefruit

Grapes

Greens: beet, collard, dandelion, kale, mustard, turnip

Greens, mixed baby

Guavas

Guavas, strawberry

Hearts of palm (palmetto)

Honeydew melon

Jackfruit

Jerk chicken breast

Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes)

Jicama (yam bean)

Kiwifruit

Kohlrabi

Kumquats

Leeks

Lemon

Lemon zest

Lentils

Lettuce, all varieties

Lime

Lime zest

Litchis (lychees)

Mangoes

Melon balls

Mung bean sprouts

Mung dal

Mushroom caps

Mushrooms: all varieties including brown, button, crimini, Italian, portabella, shiitake

Nectarine

Nori seaweed

Okra

Onions

Oranges: all varieties including blood

Papayas

Parsley

Passion fruit

Pea shoots

Peaches

Peapods, black-eye

Pears

Peas and carrots

Peas

Peppers, all varieties

Pepperoncini

Persimmons

Pickles, unsweetened

Pico de gallo

Pimientos, canned

Pineapple

Plumcots (pluots)

Plums

Pomegranate seeds

Pomegranates

Pomelo (pummelo)

Pumpkin

Pumpkin puree

Radicchio

Radishes

Raspberries

Rutabagas

Salad, mixed greens

Salad, side, without dressing, fast food

Salad, three-bean

Salad, tossed, without dressing

Salsa verde

Salsa, fat free

Salsa, fat free; gluten-free

Sashimi

Satay, chicken, without peanut sauce

Satsuma mandarin

Sauerkraut

Scallions

Seaweed

Shallots

Shellfish

Spinach

Sprouts, including alfalfa, bean, lentil

Squash, summer (all varieties including zucchini)

Squash, winter (all varieties including spaghetti)

Starfruit (carambola)

Strawberries

Succotash

Tangelo

Tangerine

Taro

Tofu, all varieties

Tofu, smoked

Tomatillos

Tomato puree

Tomato sauce

Tomatoes: all varieties including plum, grape, cherry

Turkey breast, ground, 99% fat-free

Turkey breast or tenderloin, skinless, boneless or with bone

Turkey breast, skinless, smoked

Turnips

Vegetable sticks

Vegetables, mixed

Vegetables, stir fry, without sauce

Water chestnuts

Watercress

Watermelon

Yogurt, Greek, plain, nonfat, unsweetened

Yogurt, plain, nonfat, unsweetened

Yogurt, soy, plain

*All fruits and vegetables are fresh (raw or cooked), frozen, or drained canned without added sugar or oil. All poultry and seafood are fresh (raw or cooked), frozen, or canned in 0 SmartPoints value sauces or spices, without added oil.

Article written by Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

Photo credit: Weight Watchers