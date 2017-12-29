Weight Watchers Just Added a Ton of Foods to Its Zero-Points List

Weight Watchers members, rejoice! The weight loss program has just launched a new program that’s already getting positive feedback from notable members like Oprah.
Called Freestyle, the new program expands the list of zero-points foods beyond the realm of fruits and vegetables, including healthy staples like eggs, beans, lentils, fish and tofu that members can eat without using any of their daily allotment of points.
A trial run of the program showed that participants lost an average of eight percent of their body weight over a six-month period, making this one of the more successful programs that Weight Watchers has created in recent years, with a majority of the participants noting that the program made them feel healthier.
With the increase in zero-points foods comes a recalculation of members’ daily point allowance, with many members who previously had 30 points per week noting a decrease down to 23.
While at first glance this drop might seem drastic, when you take into account all the foods that no longer count towards your daily points, this allowance still allows you to enjoy your normal food intake.
The Freestyle program also allows you to roll over up to four points per day into your weekly allowance, meaning that you can bank points if you know if you have a big dinner coming up and want to indulge without guilt. Points still reset each week, however.
If you’re a Weight Watchers devotee but hate tracking your food, the new Freestyle program could be the answer to your problems. While Weight Watchers still encourages you to track all of your daily food intake, it isn’t required for zero-points foods in the Freestyle program, making your life a little less stressful.
Many early participants of the program have also noted that the expanded list of zero-points foods available through the Freestyle program has made them more inventive in the kitchen, pushing them to create dishes with ingredients like tofu and beans that they normally wouldn’t cook with. For some recipe inspiration, check out our guide to 17 Dinners Under 7 Weight Watchers Points.
Here is an expanded list of all 200+ zero-points foods.* The foods on this list form the foundation of a healthy eating pattern, so you don’t need to weigh, measure or track any of them.
- Apples
- Applesauce, unsweetened
- Apricots
- Arrowroot
- Artichoke hearts
- Artichokes
- Arugula
- Asparagus
- Bamboo shoots
- Banana
- Beans
- Beans
- Beets
- Berries, mixed
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Broccoli
- Broccoli rabe
- Broccoli slaw
- Broccolini
- Brussels sprouts
- Cabbage
- Calamari, grilled
- Cantaloupe
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Caviar
- Celery
- Swiss chard
- Cherries
- Chicken breast, ground, 99% fat-free
- Chicken breast or tenderloin, skinless, boneless or with bone
- Clementines
- Coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots), packaged
- Collards
- Corn
- Cranberries
- Cucumber
- Daikon
- Dates, fresh
- Dragon fruit
- Edamame, in pods or shelled
- Egg substitutes
- Egg whites
- Eggplant
- Eggs, whole, including yolks
- Endive
- Escarole
- Fennel (anise, sweet anise, or finocchio)
- Figs
- Fish
- Fish fillet, grilled with lemon pepper
- Fruit cocktail
- Fruit cup, unsweetened
- Fruit salad
- Fruit, unsweetened
- Garlic
- Ginger root
- Grapefruit
- Grapes
- Greens: beet, collard, dandelion, kale, mustard, turnip
- Greens, mixed baby
- Guavas
- Guavas, strawberry
- Hearts of palm (palmetto)
- Honeydew melon
- Jackfruit
- Jerk chicken breast
- Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes)
- Jicama (yam bean)
- Kiwifruit
- Kohlrabi
- Kumquats
- Leeks
- Lemon
- Lemon zest
- Lentils
- Lettuce, all varieties
- Lime
- Lime zest
- Litchis (lychees)
- Mangoes
- Melon balls
- Mung bean sprouts
- Mung dal
- Mushroom caps
- Mushrooms: all varieties including brown, button, crimini, Italian, portabella, shiitake
- Nectarine
- Nori seaweed
- Okra
- Onions
- Oranges: all varieties including blood
- Papayas
- Parsley
- Passion fruit
- Pea shoots
- Peaches
- Peapods, black-eye
- Pears
- Peas and carrots
- Peas
- Peppers, all varieties
- Pepperoncini
- Persimmons
- Pickles, unsweetened
- Pico de gallo
- Pimientos, canned
- Pineapple
- Plumcots (pluots)
- Plums
- Pomegranate seeds
- Pomegranates
- Pomelo (pummelo)
- Pumpkin
- Pumpkin puree
- Radicchio
- Radishes
- Raspberries
- Rutabagas
- Salad, mixed greens
- Salad, side, without dressing, fast food
- Salad, three-bean
- Salad, tossed, without dressing
- Salsa verde
- Salsa, fat free
- Salsa, fat free; gluten-free
- Sashimi
- Satay, chicken, without peanut sauce
- Satsuma mandarin
- Sauerkraut
- Scallions
- Seaweed
- Shallots
- Shellfish
- Spinach
- Sprouts, including alfalfa, bean, lentil
- Squash, summer (all varieties including zucchini)
- Squash, winter (all varieties including spaghetti)
- Starfruit (carambola)
- Strawberries
- Succotash
- Tangelo
- Tangerine
- Taro
- Tofu, all varieties
- Tofu, smoked
- Tomatillos
- Tomato puree
- Tomato sauce
- Tomatoes: all varieties including plum, grape, cherry
- Turkey breast, ground, 99% fat-free
- Turkey breast or tenderloin, skinless, boneless or with bone
- Turkey breast, skinless, smoked
- Turnips
- Vegetable sticks
- Vegetables, mixed
- Vegetables, stir fry, without sauce
- Water chestnuts
- Watercress
- Watermelon
- Yogurt, Greek, plain, nonfat, unsweetened
- Yogurt, plain, nonfat, unsweetened
- Yogurt, soy, plain
*All fruits and vegetables are fresh (raw or cooked), frozen, or drained canned without added sugar or oil. All poultry and seafood are fresh (raw or cooked), frozen, or canned in 0 SmartPoints value sauces or spices, without added oil.
Article written by Emily Keyes. Follow her here.
Photo credit: Weight Watchers