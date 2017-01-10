Molly Sims Looks Incredible in Latest Baby Bump Photo

GLOW BABY GLOW!!! ✨ #anydaynow A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Molly Sims is ready to meet the newest member of her family!

The 43-year-old actress and mom of two looked positively radiant in an Instagram photo of her baby bump, revealing that her third child will be arriving “any day now.”

“GLOW BABY GLOW!!! #anydaynow,” Sims wrote in the caption.

Back in November, Sims announced in an adorable gender reveal video that she was expecting a boy. Sims has also said that choosing a name for baby number three is tougher than expected.

“I love [the names] Stella and Ruby and Marlow and Mya and Mia,” Sims told ET. “And if it’s a boy, I love Wesley and Finley and Dutch and Wilder. I have so many. My husband’s addicted to Nameberry, so he literally makes like a PowerPoint presentation.”

Sims and husband Scott Stuber are already parents to 4-year-old Brooks and 21-month-old Scarlett.

When Sims first announced her third pregnancy in August, she was overjoyed. “It’s a Hail Mary! I’m so happy — we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled.”

