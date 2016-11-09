Molly Sims Announces the Gender of Her Baby-to-be

Molly Sims is having another boy!

The Las Vegas star announced the happy news on her YouTube channel with a sweet gender reveal.

Her four-year-old son, Brooks, and one-year-old, Scarlett, helped their mom share the news. They had a box full of balloons and together they lifted off the top.

The balloons were blue.

“We’re having a boy!” the actress exclaimed.

“We’re going to have a baby brother,” Brooks said before singing the Batman theme song.

There was a reason for his song choice.

“Brooks is really excited to be having a baby boy,” Sims explained. “He’s already named it Jack and the Beanstalk-Batman. That’s his full name. It’s been really sweet to see him so involved.”

The whole family is thrilled by the news.

“When they first told my husband we were having a boy, I swear he almost started crying,” she shared. “It’s happening. We’re having a boy.”

The mom has already shared some of her favorite baby name possibilities, none of which are superhero themed.