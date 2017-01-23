Lose The Nuts, Not Your Marbles: 14 Nut-Free Snacks

Allergies are on the rise this day in age, and schools have to handle it differently than when you were in school. Because peanut allergies can be dangerous, you may have to deal with a nut ban. Or maybe your own child is allergic to nuts! So how can you get around snack time? Here are 14 peanut-free snacks you can purchase.

1. Sweet Potato Chips: Simple, sweet and low in calories, this is a snack you’ll want to save extras for yourself! This recipe only has three ingredients, none of which are peanuts. Make sure there’s enough for the whole to enjoy with lunch tomorrow. Click here to get the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: Healthy and tasty, these make for a great snack! Pack them with an ice pack and your kids will be satisfied with their sweet snack. See how they’re made here.

3. Pirates Booty Puffs: Would your kids rather walk the plank than eat their greens? These puffs are really tasty and kids love them. The veggie variety is “crafted from puffed rice, corn and a medley of fresh vegetables including spinach, kale, carrots and parsley all baked to perfection.” You can order them online here!

(Photo: Amazon)

4. SunButter Crunch Chewy Granola Bars: Free of wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, eggs and soy, these are an allergy-prone kid’s (and mom’s) dream come true! Get them online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

5. Banana Pudding Cookies: These cookies are easy to make and even easier to eat. If you haven’t had a cookie made with banana pudding before, it’s time! Get our recipe here and see how they’re made.

6. Annie’s Homegrown SnickerDoodle Bunny Cookies: Both gluten- and nut-free, these little cookies are a welcome sight in any lunch! They make for a great dessert and moms can feel confident feeding these to their kids. Buy yours here.

(Photo: Amazon)

7. Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips: Baked to a crispy perfection and seasoned with garlic and onion, these are a tasty snack that beats potato chips every time! Get instructions here.

8. Bare Organic Apple Chips: Want to know what’s in this snack? Organic apples. What else? Nothing! As long as you aren’t allergic to apples, then this is a snack for you! Click here to see them online.

(Photo: Amazon)

9. GoGo SqueeZ: This snack is ideal for school lunches. Super easy for moms to pack and kids love it! Plus, you can order them in bulk here.

(Photo: Amazon)

10. Homemade Cheez-Its: We love to pack a homemade snack, because our skinny versions our healthier and we can be sure of exactly what goes in it! If you want to stay nut-free, try out these DIY Cheez-Its!

(Photo: Rachel Cooks)

11. The Good Bean Fruit and No-Nut Bar: This is a tasty snack that is totally nut-free. It’s simple to pack because you can just grab it from the pantry and add it to the lunch bag. It’s also a great on-the-go snack for a busy mom! Check them out here.

(Photo: Amazon)

12. Plentils Lentil Chips: In this variety pack, you can have four flavors of these crunchy chips, a great potato chip alternative! They are free of most allergy-inducing ingredients, so they are perfect for nut-free schools! Click here to get yours.

(Photo: Plentils)

13. Go Raw Choco Crunch: Made with healthy ingredients, these cookies are free of nuts and also made without trans fat, so pack them in your own lunch too! Check them out online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

14. Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Loaf: This is a sweet and delicious bread. It makes for a great breakfast or snack, and it’s nut-free! Pack a slice (only 166 calories) for your child’s snack so they can have a tasty and skinny treat! Click here to get our recipe.

For a good variety of nut-free snacks, also pack fresh fruits and vegetables in your kids lunch!