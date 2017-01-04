Lena Dunham Shares Emotional Post After ‘Glamour’ Cover Highlights Her Cellulite

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Lena Dunham is proud of her body. The Girls actress penned an emotional and empowering Instagram post thanking Glamour for not Photoshopping her cellulite on their February 2017 cover.

"Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was f--king funny looking," the actress wrote alongside an image from her shoot with her Girls costars. "Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees - I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility."

She continued, saying that she "didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it."

"When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of 'isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?'"

"Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display."

She went on to say that her body "isn't fair game," even if you don't identify with the 30-year-old's politics.

"No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful."

She concluded by thanking Glamour: "Thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today".

Dunham shares the cover with her Girls costars Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams.

What do you think of Dunham's message? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

