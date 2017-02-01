Kourtney Kardashian’s Trainer Shares Her Fat-Burning Secrets

(Photo: Twitter / @hellogiggles)

Kourtney Kardashian has been putting in some serious work to keep herself looking trim, fit and totally sexy! So how does the hot mom of three she do it? Through a workout program called Don-A-Matrix — and no, it’s not something from 50 Shades of Grey.

The program was developed by Kourtney’s trainer Don Brooks, a celebrity trainer that has worked with celebs ranging from Fergie to Kanye.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We train anywhere from three to five days a week depending on what projects are coming up. [Our workouts last] anywhere from 45 minutes up to an hour,” Brooks told E! Online. The program specializes in circuit training, a workout that utilizes high-intensity aerobics that targets strength building and muscle endurance.

“The plank is a favorite,” Brooks continued. “[We also do] the trunk twist along with a back row using the bands. The benefit of this exercise will give you flat abs and coke bottle obliques while removing those fat handles from the back and arms.”

Jane and Suzanne…back at it again with the workout snaps. @khloekardashian A video posted by (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 10, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

Anyone with a Snapchat or Instagram account knows that Kourtney and her sisters love working out with Brooks.

“Don has been gone for 10 days but he is back!” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “He almost made me throw up…love those kind of workouts.”

The 37-year-old is known for being the strictest Kardashian sister when it comes to health and fitness, prompting her younger sister Khloé to write on her app, “Kourtney does not allow soda in her house. I do appreciate that and so I’ve been drinking way more water, but when I am craving a soda, I have to hide it from her, even in my own house!”

Kourtney recently gave birth to her third child, Reign, with Scott Disick, and looks better than ever.

“Along with weight loss, her body fat percentage and fat mass has decreased tremendously and lean muscle mass has increased,” Brooks told Woman’s Day. “Most people think it’s just weight loss to achieve the desired physical goal, but toning while achieving weight loss will help you get to the physical goal faster.”

She’s serious about cutting processed foods from her pantry, and swears by exercise as a way of life—and also as a great way to combat anxiety!

Working out is one of the only things that helps when I’m feeling anxious. 💪🏼 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 18, 2015 at 3:33pm PDT

“Working out is one of the only things that helps when I’m feeling anxious,” Kourtney admitted on Instagram.

Think you could handle a session of Don-a-Matrix?

Related:

Khloé Kardashian’s Transformation Is Blowing Our Minds — Here’s How She Does It

Kourtney Kardashian Is Hooking Up With Model Younes Bendjima

Open the Doors of the Beautiful Homes of Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West Reunite at Kardashian Christmas Party