Katy Perry’s 5 Factor Diet Is the Real Secret to Her Confidence

(Photo: Getty / Albert L. Ortega)

Katy Perry is fearless, boldly showing off her curves on the red carpet or out and about with boyfriend Orlando Bloom—she even showed up to the polls naked last fall in a Funny or Die video. But she hasn’t always loved her body and openly talks about her previous dissatisfaction and weight fluctuation, once telling Elle Magazine that she weighed 15 pounds more when she was younger.

Felt like a fairy godmother last night in @marchesafashion for @childrensla ❤️ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 16, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

How does she stay so fit and confident now? To keep her weight in-check and to stay healthy, she works out consistently, paying close attention to her activity level while eating small meals intermittently throughout the day. If you want to stay in shape like Perry and boost your body confidence, here are a few ways to begin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

G2G my whip is here 💁 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Nov 17, 2014 at 7:04pm PST

“Katy’s become addicted to hiking,” her trainer Harley Pasternak told Hello Magazine.”She goes every day and wears a pedometer and counts her steps. She loves working out in the fresh air.”

To stay as active as celebrities like Katy Perry who follow his workout plan, Pasternak says you should try to get about 10,000 steps a day.

In addition to working out, she’s also been known to follow his Five Factor Diet, one that her ex, John Mayer, has praised as “too good to be true.” Her daily food intake includes foods like grilled chicken, asparagus and healthy fats found in snacks such as vegetables with hummus.

keeping my rep up 😻 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Nov 22, 2015 at 6:33pm PST

According to the 5 Factor Diet, you won’t go hungry. You eat five meals a day with five core ingredients in each recipe, including: protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and healthy fats. All drinks should also be sugar-free.

“It’s not about a diet, it’s not about an exercise – it’s about a little bit of few things,” Pasternak told People. “Your results are going to be gradual, and they’re going to keep climbing, and they’re going to sustain.”

Related:

Kourtney Kardashian’s Trainer Shares Her Fat-Burning Secrets

Patti Stanger Says the Weight Flew Off After Cutting Sugar, Fruit, Processed Food

Here’s Exactly What Olympic Gynmast Aly Raisman Eats in a Day

Get the Curves of Your Dreams with Scarlett Johansson’s 7-Day Workout