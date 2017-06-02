Julianne Hough Says That Carbs Are the Reason for Her Crazy Sexy Bod

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

In case you haven’t noticed, the revolt against carbs has turned pretty mellow as of late. Maybe it’s because people are realizing that complex carbs, in all their glory, aren’t so bad after all — or maybe it’s just because we’re sick and tired of denying ourselves the good stuff.

Either way, if the insanely fit Dancing With the Stars alum and judge Julianne Hough eats them “at every single meal”, you can guarantee we’ll start incorporating them into our diet more often.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Us Weekly‘s “My Best Body” issue, Hough reveals why she relies on carbs.

“Everybody is so afraid of carbs — they talk about them in a negative way, like, ‘Carbs make me fat or bloated’ — but just pick the right one and have a little bit.”

MORE: 2 Moves to Julianne Hough’s Crazy Sexy Abs

While it makes sense that for Hough, a professional dancer who rehearses and performs for hours every day, needs complex carbs like whole grains to fuel her grueling cardio sessions, she also says she relies on them mentally.

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 26, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

“They make my brain click on and everything else is able to function,” she told Us Weekly. “I thought they were my enemy, but they’re actually my best friend.”

The 28-year-old echoes many nutrition professionals’ opinions when she told the magazine that avoiding carbs altogether will get you nowhere in the long run.

“I think when you deprive yourself, that’s when you crave pasta and pizza.”

So what are Hough’s carbs of choice? She eats a pretty balanced diet, saying her ideal meal would be “chicken, veggies and sweet potatoes.”

And while we heard that she plans to sling back a couple beers and burgers the night before her wedding to NHL player Brooks Laich later this year, her normal diet actually consists of healthy juices, salads, wraps with tons of veggies, or fish or chicken with veggies.

Related:

You’ve Never Seen a Bachelorette Weekend Like Julianne Hough’s

Julianne Hough Plans to Get Her Favorite Performer to Play at Her Wedding

The 3 Best Diets If Carbs Are Your Life