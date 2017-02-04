Jennifer Lopez Shares Sizzling New Photo on Social Media

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Jennifer Lopez just unleashed one of her most revealing photos ever. The “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap that flaunted her curvy figure.

The 47-year-old shared the risqué pic with the caption: “Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpaintrightnowcantlie #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit.”

J-Lo’s smoking hot snap racked up more than 332k likes in less than an hour!

In the photo shared to her social media, the former American Idol host rocks a white tank top pulled up to expose some serious underboob. Lopez completed the outfit with a pair of sweatpants that she seductively pulled down while striking a pose for the camera.

Most recently, the Shades of Blue actress spoke with W Magazine to talk about how she maintains her incredibly fit physique.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s,” Lopez said. “Now I’m like, look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way – I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

This isn’t the first time this week that Jenny from the block has shared some sizzling hot pics. On Thursday, Lopez posted images on Instagram from her photo shoot for W Magazine, and she was sporting a lingerie top that made for one of her sexiest snaps ever.

To see more from J-Lo, be sure to check out her upcoming competition reality series World of Dance.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:20am PST

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:33am PST

