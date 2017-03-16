Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get Fit Together in Miami

News broke last week that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly dating, and the pair has quickly become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood.

Over the weekend, the duo jetted off to the Bahamas to stay at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay, and the two were spotted in Miami on Wednesday as they both hit the gym, Us Weekly reports.

Lopez rocked a white mesh top over a neon green bra with a pair of black leggings and a large pair of shades while Rodriguez opted for an all-black ensemble.

The singer and MLB star have reportedly been dating for about two months, with a source sharing Rodriguez went backstage at Lopez’s Las Vegas show to meet the star.

“He went backstage to meet her,” an insider said, “and they swapped numbers.”

“It was perfect timing,” the source added. “He swept her off her feet.”

