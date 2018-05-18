The resistance band is a multifunctional, inexpensive piece of equipment that can amplify any exercise (order one for yourself). Fitness instructor Amanda Strong shows you how to move through eight exercises with proper placement of the band. She provides modifications for each exercise so you can play to your strengths. If you’re not acquainted with resistance band, yet, you’ll be best friends with it by the end of this workout!
I’m With The Band: Full-Body Resistance Band Workout [VIDEO]
