CNN Forcing Longtime Newscaster Into ‘Graveyard Shift,’ Report Says

CNN is ready to toss some love Donald Trump’s way with their latest decision. According to Mediaite, part of the shakeup with the CNN schedule that saw Wolf Blitzer’s CNN show move is now moving another to the doldrums.

The network’s chief executive, Mark Thompson, is reportedly looking to move Jim Acosta’s morning show to the midnight spot.

“Thompson, I’m told, delivered the veteran journalist a sudden and strange proposal: Move your show to midnight and anchor it until 2 am ET,” former CNN reporter Oliver Darcy reported in his newsletter, noting that Acosta was reportedly caught off guard. “[Acosta] had no reason to believe that his current show would be on the chopping block.”

The reported reasoning behind the change is the shifting nature of the network’s morning schedule and not due to Acosta’s ratings or “editorial style.” According to Darcy, “[Thompson] even pitched the graveyard shift as if it were something of a promotion for Acosta.”

“They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump,” an unnamed source told Mediaite. “Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network.”

Acosta’s reported move comes days ahead of Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The CNN anchor was a White House correspondent during the last Trump admin, leading to several testy exchanges between Acosta and Trump. While it elevated Acosta’s stock, it also put a major target on him with detractors.

It’s hard not to see this as a direct response to that situation and as a way for CNN to soften on Trump. At least right at the start of this second go around.