Hottie Pilates Workout

One of the hottest, most evolving workouts right now is Pilates. It’s not just about working up a good sweat and getting stronger, although you will do both today with this fun workout! Pilates is about teaching your body to work as one unit with better posture, cleaner alignment and proper breathing. All you need right now is a set of heavy (8-10 pound) weights, a set of light (1-3 pound) weights and a mat. As we go, pay attention to notes on body positioning and when to inhale and exhale – trust, it will make a big difference! Are you ready to do some hotties pilates??!

Perform each move with the reps specified. Try to not rest in between exercises. At the end of all 9 exercises/reps, take a short one minute rest and then jump right back in for another 1-2 rounds. Let’s go!

Plank Knee Twist| 12 reps each side (24 total)

Perform the move: Start in standard high plank position, with your wrists directly below your shoulders, hips down. Keep your arms and back straight and your gaze at the floor in front of you. Crunch your right knee to your left elbow, squeezing your abdominal muscles, then return to high plank. That’s one rep; for one side.

Reps: 12 reps on each side for a total of 24 reps.

Note: Exhale on the crunch, inhale on the extension.

Modification: Perform movement on knees, remove the twist — keep knee to outside of same-side elbow.

Lunge with T-Raise| 12 reps each side (24 total)

Perform the move: Hold a pair of dumbbells at arm’s length at your sides. Keeping your chest tall and shoulders back, step one foot back and bend both knees to lower into a lunge, while simultaneously raising the weights out to your sides at shoulder height, keeping your arms straight (it will look as if you’re forming a “T” with your upper body). Keep the weight in your front heel to return to your starting position. That’s one rep; for one side.

Reps: 12 reps on each side for a total of 24 reps.

Note: Exhale on lunge/lift, inhale upon straightening.

Modification: No weights / smaller range of motion on lunge.

Tree Hug in Plié| 12 reps

Perform the move: Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width distance apart, toes pointing out at 45 degrees, lower into a squat position. With a 1-3 pound dumbbell in each hand, open your arms wide, extending them out to each side at chest/shoulder height, as if you are going to give someone a hug. Lengthen your spine and open your chest. Bring the weights together in front of you, maintaining chest height. Keep your elbows slightly bent. That is one rep.

Reps: 12 reps

Note: Exhale as you bring the dumbbells together/lift, inhale as you extend the dumbbells out to the side.

Modification: No weights.

Weight Pass in Plank | 30-60 seconds

Perform the move: Start in an high plank position, with the dumbbell just behind your left hand. Reach your right hand under, grab the dumbbell, and drag it to the other side. That’s one rep; for one side.

Reps: 30-60 seconds (depending on your fitness level).

Note: Exhale as you reach for the weight, inhale as you bring it across and reset.

Modification: Perform movement on knees and/or ditch weights.

Lunge with Dumbbell Pass Repeaters| 12 reps each side (24 total)

Perform the move: Start by holding a heavier (8-10 pound) dumbbell overhead. Keeping your chest tall and shoulders back, step your right foot back and bend both knees to lower into a lunge. Simultaneously circle dumbbell to the right with right hand, then pass it under your left leg. Grab it with left hand; circle dumbbell to the left and back overhead — this should be in one swift movement. Repeat on other side.That’s one rep; for one side.

Reps: 12 reps on each side for a total of 24 reps.

Note: Exhale as you complete the pass and straighten, inhale as you you drop down into the lunge.

Modification: No weights, but still lift and lower arms.

Swimmers | 30-60 seconds

Perform the move: Start with a dumbbell in each hand feet a little wider than hip-width-apart. Lean forward and bend both knees, remembering to keep a flat back. Lift the dumbbells straight up to chest level, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you do. Be sure to keep your elbows in and pointed upward. Simultaneously, one arm extends up with palm down and the other arm extends backward with palm up. Return weights to chest level. That’s one rep; for one side.

Reps: 30-60 seconds (depending on your fitness level).

Note: Exhale on lift, inhale as you switch.

Modification: No weights.

Lunge with Press| 12 reps each side (24 total)

Perform the move: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold the kettlebell at your chest with your elbows tucked into your side. Roll the shoulders back and down and brace the core. Take one step forward, long enough to create a 90-degree bend in both legs. Drop down into your lunge, getting your back knee as close to the ground as possible. The front knee stays behind your toes. At the same time, exhale and press the kettlebell overhead. Pause for a second. Inhale quickly and exhale again to push yourself out of the lunge, bringing the feet back to the starting position and the kettlebell back to your chest.

Reps: 12 reps each side (24 total).

Note: Exhale as you press the weight and then push out of the lunge, inhale from standing to beginning of lunge.

Modification: No weights, still press arms upward and/or use a smaller range of motion.

Seated Bicep Curls| 12 reps + 25 pulses

Perform the move: Sit down and extend the legs out in front of you, zipped together. With a straight spine and tight core, hold a dumbbell in each hand and extend the arms from the shoulders with palms up, keeping your shoulders away from your ears. Curl the weights towards your shoulders, stopping at 90 degrees, then pulse your arms up an inch and down and inch for 25 reps. That is one rep.

Reps: 12 reps + 25 pulses

Note: Exhale on curl, inhale upon straightening. Pulses: quick exhales on upward motion, purse lips together and make it audible.

Modification: No weights and/or sit in a chair. Try lower half curls if you have weak shoulders.

Pilates Hundred | 100 pulses

Perform the move: Lie on your back and lift your legs off the mat into a position where your lower back is comfortably flat on the mat. Peel your head and shoulders off the mat to engage the entire abdominal wall. Reach your fingers toward your feet with palms facing down. Hold the boat-like position of the elevated upper and lower body while you pulse the arms up and down. Inhale for five pulses, then exhale for five pulses. Use your breath to fuel the stabilization of the core and hold for as long as you can maintain proper form.

Reps: 100 pulses

Note: Exhale for 5 pulses, inhale for 5 pulses and repeat that 10 times until you’ve reached 100 pulses.

Modification: Bend knees to tabletop or place feet on floor, knees bent.