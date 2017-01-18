Holiday Party Foods Made A Little Healthier

While holiday music insists that the month of December is the most wonderful time of the year, the same cannot be said for our waistlines. With the holidays come parties, and with parties come fattening and sugary, albeit delicious, foods. Check out these lightened-up classic holiday staples that allow you to enjoy the tasty foods of the season without gaining those extra pounds.

APPETIZERS AND SIDE DISHES

Cumin Pumpkin Soup: The nutrition benefits of the pumpkin, nutmeg, cumin and almond milk are almost too good to be true in this recipe! Click here to see the full recipe.

Pigs in a Blanket: This Skinny Mom original recipe uses turkey franks and low-fat crescent rolls to keep this favorite appetizer on the skinny side. Click here to see our recipe!

Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Puffs: These wholesome ingredients won’t make you feel so bad about the breadcrumbs this holiday season! Click here for the recipe.

Spiced Pecans: A naturally healthy food, pecans contain magnesium, which works wonders for your immune system. The spices just add a little more holiday flavor! Check out the recipe here.

Tomato Basil Parmesan Soup: Throw the healthy ingredients into your crock pot and let it do all the work! Here’s the recipe.

Hot and Cheesy Crab and Artichoke Dip: This light dip is the perfect size to feed a large crowd at a holiday party. Everyone will be happy with this appetizer! Here’s the recipe.

ENTREES

Skinny Shepherd’s Pie: This dish is sweet and spicy, so prepare your tastebuds for tons of flavor! Click here for our recipe.

Asparagus and Cheese Stuffed Chicken: Question: What sounds better than moist chicken stuffed with cheese and asparagus? Answer: Nothing. Click here for our recipe!

Maple Pork Roast: This healthy pork roast will have your family wanting seconds this Christmas! Here’s the recipe.

Garlic Lover’s Roast Beef: If your family loves garlic, this roast beef recipe is perfect for your family gathering! Check it out here.

Crock Pot Turkey with Gravy: A healthy turkey dinner is a step toward a merrier Christmas! Plus, the crock pot can do most of the work for you! Here’s the recipe.

DESSERTS

Skinny Pumpkin & Cream Bread: A classic holiday favorite, pumpkin and cream bread just got a little skinnier! Here’s our delicious recipe.

Greek Yogurt Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Perfect for a post-dinner dessert or lazy mornings when the kids are off school, this guiltless coffee cake will put you in the holiday mood! Here’s our recipe.

Holiday Bark with Toasted Quinoa: Holiday bark is a common dessert during the month of December, but this recipe results in fewer calories than most! Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Candy Cane Cake Pops: Cake pops are another scrumptious winter treat, and these are extra special because they’re skinny! Here’s the recipe!

Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding: Build strong, healthy bones with all the calcium in this recipe! Click here for more details.

Gingerbread Cookies: These lightened up cookies will be a hit no matter if you’re taking them into the office or to your family Christmas party! Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Apple Tart: This quick and easy apple tart is the perfect last-minute bring-along holiday dessert! Click here for the recipe.

DRINKS

Pumpkin Spice Latte: Make your own PSL this holiday season and save big bucks and countless calories! Here’s our recipe.

Skinny Eggnog: You can’t forget about eggnog! Our skinny version boasts a fraction of the calories and fats of normal eggnog, and is just as delicious. Spike it with rum or bourbon if you’re feeling festive! Here’s our recipe.