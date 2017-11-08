5 Healthy, Hearty Soups for Fall

Cooler weather is upon us, which means it’s the perfect time of year to cozy up with a warm bowl of hearty, delicious soup. Worried that all that creamy goodness will be bad for your waistline? Don’t be. These five hearty soup recipes are all you need to keep your fitness goals on track this fall.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili

This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect they’re eating healthy. The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Simply throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker, go out for the day and return to a home-cooked meal that is out of this world.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 hours on low or 4-6 hours on high

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen yellow corn

1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the lime juice and cilantro in the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours. In the last 30 minutes of cooking, remove and shred the chicken. Return it to the slow cooker with the lime juice and cilantro, and stir to combine. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups), Calories: 264, Calories from fat: 28, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 49mg, Sodium: 498mg, Carbohydrates: 39g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 7g, Protein: 26g, SmartPoints: 6

Recipe: Creamy Corn Chowder

Craving Italian flavor, but don’t want to commit to a full pasta dish? Then you have to try this dish. Two different kinds of beans and three varieties of diced veggies make this a colorful and nutrient-dense soup. The ditalini noodles are the perfect size and shape to complement this chunky soup.

10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

4 slices center-cut bacon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

2 cups skim milk

1 (14.75-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen yellow corn

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake until desired crispiness, 10-15 minutes. When cool enough to touch, crumble the bacon and set aside. Heat a large pot over medium heat and add the butter. Once melted, add the onion and red bell pepper, cooking for 8-10 minutes until softened. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Stir in the flour, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the milk, creamed corn, frozen corn, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 15-20 minutes, until heated through, stirring frequently. Stir in the cheese and crumbled bacon, until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup), Calories: 233, Calories from fat: 70, Fat: 8g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 20mg, Sodium: 261mg, Carbohydrates: 31g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 12g, Protein: 10g, WWP+: 6, SmartPoints: 9

Recipe: Italian Pasta Soup

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 cup onion, diced (½ medium onion)

2 cups carrots, shredded (5 oz)

2 cups celery, diced (5-6 stalks)

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 Tbsp garlic, minced

28 oz can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

28 oz can reduced-sodium tomato sauce

2 – 14.5 oz cans reduced-sodium beef broth

15 oz can kidney beans, drained + rinsed

15 oz can northern beans, drained + rinsed

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

8 oz ditalini pasta

Instructions

Brown the turkey in a large deep pot. Season with salt and pepper. Drain fat. Remove turkey and set aside. In the same pot, add onion, carrots, celery and green bell pepper. Saute on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, both beans, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and browned turkey. Stir well and let simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Stir occasionally. Boil water and cook ditalini pasta according to package instructions. Drain pasta and add to the meat mixture. Cook for another 5 minutes and serve!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 175, Calories from fat:10, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 23mg, Sodium: 818mg, Carbohydrates: 39g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar 10g, Protein: 14 g, SmartPoints: 5

Recipe: Lean Turkey Chili

It’s a chilly Sunday afternoon. The football game plays on TV, your family cheers on your team and you sit warmly wrapped in a blanket on the couch. A rare relaxing moment interrupted only by getting up to check on the hot pot of chili simmering on the stove. Serving up a bowl of our Lean Turkey Chili will become a Sunday tradition as soon as your family gets a whiff of the warm, hearty aroma — not to mention a taste! And at 240 calories per cup of chili, you won’t even feel bad going back for seconds!

Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound lean ground turkey

14.5-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Two 14.5-ounce reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

6-ounce can tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat, add the oil and cook the garlic, onion, and turkey for about 6-8 minutes until the turkey is cooked and the onions are translucent. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 240, Calories from fat: 42, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 36mg, Sodium: 587mg, Carbohydrates: 34g, Fiber: 10g, Sugar 6g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 5

Recipe: Hearty Cheeseburger Soup

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall. We’re certain that everyone in your house will request this during the chilly days of autumn. At only 207 calories for a cup of soup, you’ll be happy to make this recipe again and again. Check out this delicious Skinny Cheeseburger Pie recipe for another kid favorite.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ pound lean ground beef

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small onion, diced

2 small carrots, shredded (about ½ cup)

3 stalks celery, diced (about ½ cup)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups skim milk

2 Russet potatoes, peeled and medium dice

1½ cups reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tomato, diced

Instructions

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat, and brown the ground beef. Drain any excess fat, and set the beef aside. In a large stock pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, carrots, and celery, cooking for about 4-6 minutes until the onions become translucent. Add the garlic, cook for an additional 1 minute. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the potatoes, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft. Stir in the cheese, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, and set-aside beef. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 207, Calories from fat: 85, Fat: 10g, Saturated Fat: 5g, Cholesterol: 38mg, Sodium: 437mg, Carbohydrates: 16g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar 5g, Protein: 15g, SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.