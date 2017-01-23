Healthy Gifts from the Easter Bunny

Easter is just one of those holidays where gift giving becomes a desperate attempt to grab the last chocolate bunny off the shelf, or stuff those plastic eggs full of candy. If you’re searching for some customized, heartfelt gifts for family members this Easter, look no further! We’ve selected an assortment of fun and unique gifts that are sure to bring some smiles and hugs to this wonderful holiday!

Wool You Be My Friend DIY Panda Kit: Once your kids are done dyeing their Easter eggs, this do-it-yourself package is the perfect afternoon activity! With illustrated step-by-step directions, your kids will have a cute, plush new friend in next to no time! Or, tuck it away for a rainy day activity. It is spring after all!

Crystal Covered Bible: Want a thoughtful, heartfelt gift to help share the meaning of Easter? With over 360 glittering crystals, this dazzling Bible is sure to stand out as a long-lasting and genuine gift for its recipient.

Easter Parade DVD: The holidays are a time to reminisce and think about all those happy memories, and Easter is no exception! This oldie-but-goodie will be sure to contribute some laughs and smiles with its unforgettable musical numbers, actors, and actresses.

The Easter Egg by Jan Brett: This delightful children’s story is sure to warm the hearts of everyone in your family this Easter! The gorgeous illustrations will keep your children poring over each new page. Hoppi’s Easter morning adventure is sure to get everyone in the mood to crack out the dye and color some crazy eggs!

A Story of Easter and All of Us: Companion to the Hit TV Miniseries by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett: This stunning color book, containing over 100 new images, chronicles the filming of the History Channel’s mini series. The beautiful pictures and heartwarming stories are sure to hold a place in your heart this Easter.

Girls’ S’More Love Crusher Tee: Not only is this t-shirt 100% cotton, it’s also 100% adorable! It will make the perfect Easter gift for your daughter or niece. You can also check out these other options for some great colorful variations!

Cupcake Tin Tea Set: Looking for some adorable additions to your kids’ play kitchen set? This festive tin tea set will get any child into the baking mood! Each piece is covered in cute illustrations of delectable-looking cupcakes for a gift that is sure to bring out the baker in everyone!

Bunny Felt Baby Slippers: These charming, hand-stitched slippers will keep those baby’s toes nice and toasty on your Easter Sunday! Not only are they handmade, but they can also be decorated with sleepy faces and even little treats like carrots! The slippers are made completely out of wool to provide the warmest, most snuggly present for those tots.

“Stack the Carrots” Game: This is a wonderful, holiday-proofed version of Jenga that will keep your kids thoroughly entertained (and out of our hair for a while so you can prepare your Easter Sunday feast)! The eco-friendly carrot-shaped blocks and precarious bunny will have your kids delighted and giggling in no time.

Barnyard Buddies Baby Socks: This cheerful set of three pairs of socks will do away with any fuss when it’s time to cover up those toes! Be careful, though: each pair has an adorable farm animal with pop-out features that may just entertain you more than the baby!

Lovey Bunny: That ratty old blankie can’t hold a candle to these adorable loveys! They are made from super-soft fleece and printed satin for a unique toy that can be personalized for the perfect Easter present! The pink nose and beautifully embroidered eyes will be irresistible for any child!

Golf Putting Game: This game is perfect for any skill level. The set can be used inside or outside, rain or shine. Plus, there will be no clutter since the beautifully crafted wooden clubs and bright holes with flags can be easily tucked and stowed for convenient travel in the tote bag! Keep the fun and games going long after the Easter egg hunt has ended.

Candi Retro Roller Skates: These neon, retro-inspired skates are a great gift for anyone who has a need for speed! With great support, quirky style, and vibrant colors, these skates will make a great gift to fill your little one’s Easter basket this year.

Blue Faded Bantam Skateboard: This gift is ideal for kids who just want to be outside, enjoying this amazing spring weather! The rich hues of blue and durable trucks combine to create a gift that is safe and fun for those adventurous skaters! Another great idea to keep the outdoor activities alive this Easter!

Little Tikes Jelly Bean Racer: This is the perfect gift for toddlers who just can’t stay still! This foot-to-floor ride is a great way to give toddlers the independence they crave, as well as the self-satisfaction of doing something all by themselves!

About Author, Kaitlyn Olson: As an English major at the University of Iowa, Kaitlyn has developed a passion for writing and researching. She has also completed the Entrepreneurial Certificate through the business school, and intends to pursue her interests in writing, business, health, and fitness.