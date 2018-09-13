Healthy and Fun Snacks for Kids

Getting your kid to pick healthy snacks over the processed junk all their friends devour can be one of the biggest challenges in parenting. You want to see them eat their fruits and veggies, but you don’t want to deprive them of fun treats after a long day at school.

The question is, how can you achieve these two goals at once without seeming like a boring, overly strict parent?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fortunately, there are ways to make healthy snack options creative and enticing for young children, even if they’re picky eaters. Here are several ideas that pack in the fun without kicking out the nutrients. Try a few of them, then see if your kid is still inclined to beg for processed foods the next time you go grocery shopping.

1. PB& J Sushi

Who says sushi can’t be kid-friendly? This recipe calls for whole wheat bread, creamy peanut butter, and sugar-free grape jam to create fun-to-eat “sushi” rolls people of all ages can enjoy.

​

2. Finding Dory Marshmallow Pops

Dory might have a hard time remembering these incredible little treats, but your kids certainly won’t! Chances are, they’ll be begging you to buy blue chocolate melts the next time you’re at the store again and again.

3. Creepy Crawly Spider Sandwich

Give the kids a fright when they open their lunch box to find spiders crawling around! We used pretzel rods to make the tastiest spider legs you’ve ever seen, and chocolate chips for the cutest eyes ever. Use your kid’s favorite nut butter and either Nutella or jelly, these creepy sandwiches are low in calories but high in the fun factor.

​

4. Banana Split Mini Bites

Nothing will wow your kids more than these little ice cream desserts that take two seconds to make…I mean who doesn’t love SPRINKLES? They look super unhealthy, but in reality, they’re mostly low-calorie whipped cream and fresh banana.

5. Solar System Snack

Teaching your kids about our solar system is easy when Jupiter is a piece of pepperoni and the sun is a big juicy orange. Who knew snack time could be so educational?

​

6. Pretzel Spider Web

Whether you’re serving these at a Halloween party or simply as an afternoon snack, kids will get a kick out of devouring pretzel sticks disguised as creepy crawly designs. The pretzel-chocolate combination is a favorite among many kids, so we’re confident these are going to become a snack must-have.

7. Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks

These snacks are just as cute and Instagram-worthy as real donuts, but they’re about a thousand times healthier for your little eaters. Let them decorate their own with peanut butter, chocolate and fun sprinkles.

​

8. Backyard Bug Snacks

These fruity little insects are surprisingly delicious and even easier to create. In fact, you probably own most of the supplies already, so don’t hesitate to wow your little ones with a plate full of yummy bugs.

9. Fruit Flower Pops

Fresh fruit just can’t be boring when it’s cut into fun, cute shapes and popped on a stick. Experiment with a variety of fruits, including grapes, cantaloupe, and watermelon. Use flower-shaped cookie cutters to get a variety of “blooms”.

​

10. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites

Alone, blueberries or yogurt might not appeal to your child’s sense of excitement, but when combined, they make for a unique summer snack. Keep them in a baggie and store them in the freezer for several days at a time.

11. Fairy Bread

Okay, so maybe this isn’t THE healthiest snack you can make for your kids, but it certainly beats the processed junk they usually ask for at the store. Use sprinkles and peanut butter to excite your little prince or princess with a snack that’s actually pretty magical.

​

12. Animal Face Toast

When it comes to tickling your child’s funny bone, these toast ideas are simple but effective. Use nut butter, cream cheese, or a chocolate spread as the base, then work your creative magic with fruit to display funny animal faces.

13. Chocolate & Banana Pudding Pops

Instead of letting your kids chow down on sugary packaged ice creams and popsicles, try creating these sweet treats at home with cool whip and pudding mix. They’re a healthier option, plus you’ll have fun making them.

​

14. Sledding Penguins Frozen Banana Snack

Just four ingredients will make these super-cute penguin snacks for your little ones: melted chocolate, orange M&M’s, edible eyes and frozen bananas! What’s even more fun? Having you kids help you make them!

15. Silly Apple Bites

The snack that bites back! Spice up apple slices with these silly snack bites. Packed with vitamins and nutrients, these healthy treats are sure to be a hit with the entire family. Plus, they’re gluten free, nut free and soy free and clock in at only 40 calories!

» Got a picky eater in your house? Check out our 50 Healthy Recipes for Picky Eaters

​

16. 4-Ingredient Grape and Banana Dolphin Parfait

Getting your little ones to eat breakfast in the morning can be a challenge, but not when you have charming little sea mammals serving up oatmeal and fruit! This healthy, vitamin-packed breakfast is easy-to-make and turns out so cute, you’ll want to sit down and eat one too!

17. Strawberry Octopus

Turn mundane fresh strawberries into a little masterpiece! This sea creature snack idea is easy to put together for mom and fun to eat for the kids. All you need? Strawberries and edible eyes.

​

18. Cheese Monsters

Babybel cheese rounds are a snacking staple in most family households—they’re the perfect bite-sized snack to pop in your mouth and stave off hunger. These little cheese monsters take snacking fun to a new level! You will definitely need a sharp knife to carve the wax covers, and your kids can personalize and decorate each individual cheese with googly eyes and wool hair and pieces of removed wax.

19. Hatching Chick Deviled Eggs

Turn boring, plain old hardboiled eggs into cute little chicks! Even if you’re not a “crafty mom”, these couldn’t be easier to make and your little ones will gobble them up.

​

20. Mouse King Cheese Bites from the Nutcracker

Love the Nutcracker? Then you will love these adorable snacks from Wonderland Recipes. They feature the arch nemesis, the Mouse King as, you guessed it…a triangle of cheese! These make amazing holiday appetizers or after school snacks.

21. Veggie Rainbow

Your kids will literally be eating the rainbow with this ridiculously easy (and pretty) snack. You can’t go wrong with four different colors of peppers, cauliflower clouds and a low-cal dip that your kids will love.

Featured image: Skinnytaste

Related:

50 Skinny Recipes For The Picky Eaters In Your Family

30 Low-Carb Snack Ideas

7 Ways to Lose Weight When Your Family Isn’t Eating Healthy

