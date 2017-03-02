This Is the New Hot Yoga Trend Gwyneth Paltrow Can’t Get Enough of

(Photo: Facebook / Poe Yoga)

Traditional ‘hot’ classes are no longer the hottest trend in fitness thanks to a new workout that has celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow hooked! Instead of using traditional heat in the studio, class-goers get warm from the inside out.

These new studios like POE Yoga (Peace on Earth)—a boutique luxury hot yoga, barre, and boxing studio where Paltrow takes private classes—are owning the fitness scene and have wait lists to attend class.

According to POE Yoga, far infrared radiant heat warms objects in its path by essentially heating your body, which then heats other objects and the air. So instead of the air temperature rising like in traditional hot classes, this heat warms by targeting and penetrating the deep tissue of attendants in a quiet and tranquil environment, meaning without loud heaters.

What’s so great about it?

“In addition, the increased peripheral circulation from POE’s far infrared heating system reduces inflammation, decreases pain and speeds healing, important steps in helping the body recover from strenuous activity,” the studio says. It likens experiencing far infrared heat to lying out in the sun, where your body feels the warmth of light waves, only without harmful UV rays.

Director of the Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Mathew Avram also acknowledged the benefits of this type of heat for the body to Harper’s Bazaar. He says far infrared penetrates deeply into joints, muscle and tissue, helping you to release harmful toxins like mercury from your body while speeding oxygen flow and increasing circulation. This helps with weight loss, pain management, skin purification, detoxification and stress reduction.

If you’re worried about safety, Avram says far infrared is probably not harmful, though there have been no in-depth studies as of yet. The heat waves are also a popular trend for saunas.

A workout class that can help burn calories, tone up, detoxify our bodies and help us relax sounds incredible. If you get the chance, will you try it?

