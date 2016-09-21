Greer Grammer Talks About Dad Kelsey Expecting 7th Child

Greer Grammer is about to be a big sister yet again!

She talked to ET at the premiere of her dad, Kelsey Grammer’s, new movie Storks and couldn’t help but gush about her soon-to-be little sibling.

“My dad’s always wanted a huge family. Him and Kayte are such great parents together, and they have all these little ones, and they love them so much,” she gushed. “They’re the cutest kids, Faith and Gabe. I’m excited for them to have another one, another crazy baby.”

This will be Kelsey’s third child with wife, Kayte. The 61-year-old actor is father to 32-year-old daughter Spencer (with wife Doreen Alderman), Greer (with Barrie Buckner), 14-year-old daughter Mason and 12-year-old son Jude (with ex-wife Camille Grammer), and 4-year-old daughter Faith and 2-year-old son Gabe with Kayte.