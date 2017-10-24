Fit Mom Chontel Duncan Flashes Flat Abs 4 Weeks Postpartum

Fit mom Chontel Duncan wasted no time in getting her six-pack abs back after pregnancy.

The Australian trainer gave birth to her second son, Swayde, in September, but she’s already showing off her defined post c-section tummy for Instagram followers.

“4.5 weeks postpartum,” the 28-year-old began the caption alongside her series of underwear-clad body shots.

Duncan said her progress comes after following her HIIT Australia business’ transformation program, though she’s been focusing more on the nutrition component than the exercise.

“I have been granted permission from my doctor to do light cardio but between juggling a new home, new born, toddler, running a business and my socials it’s proving to be a tad difficult,” she admitted.

When the motivation strikes to go for a run, the trainer shared that it’s usually raining outside. She added that she’s holding off going back to the gym as Swayde has yet to be immunized.

“For now it’s vacuuming, steam moping, picking up toys, endless trips up and down my stairs, picking up the bebes & making the bed that will be my cardio,” the new mom of two joked.

Duncan, who is also mom to 19-month-old son Jeremiah, first gained attention during her first pregnancy when she stood side-by-side with a pregnant friend whose belly was considerably larger.

“I thought it’d be very obvious that we would carry differently,” Duncan told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass.”

As the fitness guru continued through both pregnancies, she trained at the gym until less than a week before giving birth.

When she gave birth to Jeremiah, doctors had trouble getting him out because her abs were so strong and defined.

“They struggled to rip Jeremiah from my tummy as my abs locked him in super tight as I began vomiting during the operation,” Duncan told PEOPLE. “This is why my scar was cut up on my right side because the surgeon had to cut me further [and] use forceps to successfully get Jeremiah out.”

The second time around, Duncan was required to schedule a c-section for the same reason.

Despite critics shaming her uber-fit body during pregnancy and after delivery, it looks like mom and babies are happy and healthy.