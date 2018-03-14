8 Fat-Burning Treadmill Workouts

Even if you are a cardio-addict, indoor running on a treadmill can get extremely boring, making it the last thing you want to do. But if the weather is terrible, you’re traveling or it’s so late you don’t want to venture a run in the dark — we’ve you covered! We’ve complied 10 kick-ass treadmill workouts that will burn fat and keep things interesting. If running indoors is your only option, grab your earbuds and take your pick of one these fat-burning workouts.

1. 500-Calorie-Burning Treadmill Workout:



By the end of this hour-long workout, you will have burned off over 500 calories! If you find that it’s too hard, adjust the speed to a level that you’re comfortable with.

» Get the original workout from PopSugar here.

2. Pyramid Speed Interval Workout:

The concept behind this workout is that you’re going up and down a pyramid by starting your hard interval with one minute, then five minutes, then back down to one minute. Make sure you have a watch to keep track of your intervals!

» Get the original workout from VeryWellFit here.

3. 45-Minute Treadmill Hike:

This workout is made up mostly of walking and slight jogging, but it’s the incline that will make your muscles feeling sore the next day! This indoor hike is perfect and is a great way to help you stay in shape for when the weather gets nice and you can take your hiking outdoors.

» Get the original workout from PopSugar here.

4. Lazy Girl Workout:

This is perfect for those days that you don’t feel like doing a hardcore workout, but don’t want to take the day off either. It is a great pace of incline running and walking! If you’re still feeling a little lazy and want to get a living room workout instead, try our Lazy Day Workout video.

» Get the original workout from PB Fingers here.

5. 300-Calorie-Burning Walking-Jogging Workout:

Have you ever heard of wogging? It’s just walking with intervals of jogging. This is great for expecting moms, beginners, or if you are just trying to have an easy workout day!

» Get the original workout from PopSugar here.

6. 25-Minute Fat-Blasting Treadmill Workout



This super fast and easy treadmill routine will keep you on your toes! Time will fly by as you are changing speed and incline every minute or so. You’ll be dripping sweat and ready to head to your couch for some much deserved R&R in no time!

» Get the original workout from Health here.

7. 20-Minute, Glute-Sculpting Treadmill Routine



A treadmill workout that sculpts your booty AND burns 150 calories in 20 minutes? Sign us up! This fast workout incorporates incline walking and will build your strength and endurance in no time!

» Get the original workout from Fitness Magazine here.

8. 28-Minute Not-Your-Average Treadmill Routine

Are treadmills just for forward running and walking? NO! Put your treadmill to better use by switching up your moves. This workout is intense, so if you need to adjust incline recommendations or treadmill speeds, feel free to do so.

To print and take to the gym or your basement, drag workout to your desktop and print.

