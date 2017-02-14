Here’s How Hilaria Baldwin Tricks Her Kids Into Eating Healthy From the Get-Go

(Photo: Getty / Mike Pont)

As a fitness authority, longtime yoga instructor and mother of three, Hilaria Baldwin knows a thing or two about raising some healthy kids. After all, she and hubby Alec Baldwin are busy with their daughter, Carmen (3) and two sons Rafael (19 months) and Leonardo (4 months). The EXTRA lifestyle correspondent has a lot on her plate, whether she's taking care of the kids, promoting her new book The Living Clearly Method, teaching a yoga class at her NYC studio Yoga Vida, or working long hours on set. Check out her top 10 tips for getting those kiddos to eat healthy.

1. Savor every moment

When transitioning your child to solid foods, go slow, be playful, and take lots of photos...because their faces trying something new are priceless! Food time is play time!

2. Be mindful

They are what they eat, so pick quality foods!

Group yoga!!! Upavistha Konasana!! So the class @bloomingdales is sold out now. I'm excited to see you all. Stay tuned for if you didn't get into the class. There will be more. And you can always find me @yogavidanyc to take a class or sign your book❤ A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

3. Think ahead

Limit or omit sugary foods when they are too little to ask for them, totally changes their moods and then can set you up for bad moods, sleeplessness, and tantrums!

4. No two children's taste buds are alike

Let new sibling choose their own likes. I often will feed Rafa what Carmen likes because I don't want to make two meals. But I realized that allowing him to experience different foods for himself is an important part of development. About twice a week I will have him try something that I know Carmen won't eat. I make the time, put in the effort, and it is fun to see him be his own little person.

5. Make dinnertime easy on yourself

Choose foods that work for you. You don't want to stress yourself out. I love Earths Best because they make healthy food stress free and easy!

We took a field trip to the bookstore to see it with our very own eyes!!! How are you liking it so far? 💛 #366daysoflivingclearly #hilarialcm (you can buy it on amazon both in the USA and in other countries) A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

6. Be a good example

Practice what you preach. I always sit and eat with my kids when possible. I demonstrate healthy eating and I try to sit and eat with them so they learn by example.

7. Sharing isn't always caring

Be careful of older siblings potentially sharing their food that your baby may not be ready for. It all comes from good intentions, but Carmen is big on sharing and sometimes wants to share whole almonds and other foods that are not appropriate for Rafael yet.

8. Eat the rainbow

Think color variety! A lot of baby food is orange from sweet potato, squash, and carrots. Make sure your baby is eating many colors, like green or cereals as well, because too much orange food can mean an orange tinted baby!!

Wishing you all a very merry Christmas Eve, Happy Chanukah, feliz noche buena....and every other wonderful wish 🎄❤️️💚! Love, us (and our disastrous picture taking skills 😂) #366daysoflivingclearly #hilarialcm A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:26pm PST

9. Whole grains = healthy babies

I love mixing in Earth's Best Organic® Oatmeal Cereal into the baby foods. Gives them some extra grains!

10. Let the kids do the heavy lifting

While I am preparing foods, I love to give little finger foods (when they are old enough). It helps with emergency hunger situations!

