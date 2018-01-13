10 Easy Breakfast Prep Recipes

We all know how important breakfast is; it can help us lose weight and support a healthy diet. But most of us don’t have the time to whip up something elaborate to eat before work. Therefore, we’ve rounded up 10 breakfast prep ideas and recipes that will change your life AND make sure you get that all-important meal in — without sacrificing your other morning activities. The key to these recipes is batch-cooking and/or prepping the meals on the weekends to ensure you can grab something healthy and nutritious every day, even if you’re short on time.

Two of our favorites recipes before we share our favorite breakfast prep ideas: Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Shake and our Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie.

Whip up a smoothie

If you know that your morning is too hectic for a bowl of oatmeal or a plate of eggs, smoothies are a great breakfast option. But chopping the fruit and vegetables for smoothies can eat up precious minutes of your morning time, so take an hour each weekend to chop all the fruit and veggies you’ll be using for your breakfast smoothies, then put them in individual sandwich bags. That way, you can dump the bag and some liquid (like almond or coconut milk) in the blender each morning, turn it on, and voila — you have a healthy breakfast in under five minutes.

Make a microwave muffin

You’ve probably heard of mug cakes, but have you ever tried making a microwave muffin? With just a few key ingredients, you can have a warm muffin ready in under three minutes, making this breakfast perfect for those who love starting mornings off with a hit of carbs, but don’t want the calorie hit of a store-bought muffin.

If you know you’ll want one of these every morning, portion out a week’s worth of the muffin recipe’s dry ingredients (try Civilized Caveman Cooking or Well Floured mug muffin recipes) so you can quickly throw in the dry ingredients, fruit and any liquid the day of to make your muffing making even faster.

Hop on the overnight oat bandwagon

Oatmeal is a great breakfast because it’s versatile, packed with whole grains, and can even help lower cholesterol. But measuring out the right oat-to-liquid ratio on a busy morning can be stressful, which is why overnight oats are all the rage.

Overnight oats don’t require you to cook the oatmeal; rather, the oatmeal is soaked with milk, fruit and nuts overnight, giving it the perfect creamy consistency come morning. Plus, you can whip up jars of overnight oats on the weekend and reap the benefits of your efforts all week.

For some overnight oatmeal inspo, check out our recipe for Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats, a delicious breakfast that’s only 200 calories! If you’re feeling a bit overdosed on pumpkin after Thanksgiving, you can also try out Seasonal Cravings’ Healthy Overnight Oats.

Batch-cook some burritos

We all love a good burrito, and eating one for breakfast and knowing its healthy is a win-win. Our recipe for Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos contains only 178 calories per serving and is filled with all the breakfast burrito necessities: eggs, cheese, ham and vegetables. Make a batch of these and grab one any time you want to spice your breakfast up.

Eat some eggs

Eggs are one of the easiest and best ways to get protein in the morning, but you don’t need to break out the skillet to enjoy them. Instead, try whipping up a batch of baked egg muffins, egg casserole, or a quick frittata. Popsugar’s Gluten-Free Turkey Sausage Egg Muffins and our Egg and Cheese Casserole and Skinny Crustless Quiche are packed with protein and enough servings to see you through the work week.

Grab a cookie

Eating a cookie for breakfast doesn’t sound like a healthy way to start the day, but there are loads of breakfast cookie recipes full of wholesome ingredients to keep you satisfied. Breakfast cookies are also a great option because you can make a batch on the weekend and be set for breakfast all week long.

These Chewy Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookies from Skinnytaste are a cinch to make and packed full of fiber to keep you full.

Whip up some pancakes

While pancakes might sound like a time-intensive breakfast food, you can easily make a few extra on the weekends to heat up during the week. Our Quinoa and Banana Pancakes are the true dream, with limited sugar and only 270 calories for a serving of three pancakes. For a paleo twist, try our Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes.

Make your own energy bars

While energy bars are a quick, easy way to get nutrition in the morning, they’re often high in sugar and fat. Instead, why not try making your own batch? Check out our recipes for Apple Cinnamon Oat Bars and Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars for grab-and-go food that also happens to be good for you.

Break out the slow cooker

Yes, you read that right. Slow cookers aren’t just for stews and soups! You can craft Skinny Fitalicious’ Cranberry Apple Crockpot Oatmeal, Popsugar’s Mexican Breakfast Casserole, or our Skinny Slow Cooker Oats and have more than enough breakfast for the workweek, without the hassle.

10. Pack some peanut butter

Peanut butter is a great source of healthy fat and protein, making it a great addition to a nutritious breakfast. Try The Kitchns’ Peanut Butter, Banana and Granola Wraps, which combine peanut butter with healthy whole grains for a power breakfast that’s ready in minutes.

