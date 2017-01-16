Detox Teas That Actually Work- test

If the words “detox” and “cleanse” strike fear in your heart (and stomach), let us put your mind at ease: there are detox strategies that don’t involve living on liquid kale for seven days straight. If you’re feeling bloated, lethargic and just generally unwell, sipping on an effective detox tea might be your answer.

Detox tea isn’t just your ordinary tea; it’s a special kind of tea that uniquely nourishes your body and helps flush out the build up of toxins that can cause serious health issues. The natural compounds released from detox teas aid in your stomach’s digestive process and help empty the colon, which in turn effectively removes waste from your body. Incorporating it into your health and wellness routine might reduce bloating and constipation, increase energy levels and even benefit your skin. Kick toxins to the curb by brewing up one of these effective detox teas.

Yogi Detox tea offers a gentle yet effective way to help your body cleanse itself by aiding two of your primary filtering organs: the liver and the kidneys. Naturally caffeine free, this purifying tea features dandelion to support the liver, juniper berry to promote kidney function and ginger, black pepper and long pepper to support blood flow.