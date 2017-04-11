Debra Messing’s Weird Secret to Blasting Fat Is So Surprising

(Photo: Getty / Monica Schipper / Stringer)

You won’t see Debra Messing in any form-fitting, sculpting shapewear like leotards in ABC’s upcoming reboot of Dirty Dancing — because she doesn’t need it.

The 48-year-old Will & Grace alum has sworn off “the kind of undergarments that make you feel like you’re a sausage and make you really uncomfortable and that remind you need smoothing out,” because she’s found an alternative: CoolSculpting.

CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved “body contouring” system that uses controlled cooling to zap unwanted fat cells. It’s meant to smooth you out without any invasive surgery (like liposuction).

So how does it work?

CoolSculpting moves a vacuum cup over the skin and adding cryolipolysis, aka “fat freezing” to use cold temperatures to basically kill off fat-storing cells called adipocytes. You can get CoolSculpting on most “trouble spots” like your upper arms, bra, back, neck, thighs, abdominal and your butt.

The results of CoolSculpting are not immediate; instead, they take place over the three months following your treatment during the body’s inflammation fighting process.

Messing equates the 35-minute sessions to getting a facial. “I go into a facial and they work on my skin, and when I walk out, I feel more confident and a little more beautiful,” she says. “But the difference is facials don’t last very long.”

CoolSculpting is currently the only cold-based, non-surgical body contouring treatment approved by FDA, and it was developed by a researcher from Harvard.

A June 2014 study found that 86 percent of patients who underwent a cryolipolysis treatment saw successful results, and another study called it a “compelling alternative to liposuction and other, more invasive methods.”

While CoolSculpting is not meant to be used as a weight loss tool, it’s targeted instead to people with “noticeable bulges in certain areas they’d like to get rid of,” as its website states.

For example, Messing used the treatment six months ago to smooth out her post-baby belly (her son, Roman Walker Zelman, is about to turn 13). She says that it helped her smooth out the spots she couldn’t get rid of, despite her healthy diet and lifestyle.

“The thing that I responded to in terms of this technology and the whole message behind it is that it’s not about becoming perfect and it’s not about trying to completely change who you are,” Messing explains. “This is about liking exactly who you are and just making a slightly better version of yourself.”

What do you think? Would you try out CoolSculpting?

