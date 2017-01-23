Danger Ahead: 13 Fall Treats That Will Cause Weight Gain

The leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping, and the season of some of the tastiest treats are ahead of us: pumpkins, warm spices, comfort foods and caramelized galore. As we’ve been anxiously waiting for our favorite coffee shops and food brands to release their seasonal goodies, we forget about its seasonal cost of calories. Try your best to steer clear of these 14 fall goodies that will wreck your diet.

1. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: For many, it is no surprise that this fall delicacy is ranked on our list of top foods to avoid this season. A grande-sized PSL with 2 percent milk and whipped cream contains 380 calories, 14 grams of fat, 8 grams of unsaturated fat, and 50 grams of sugar… yikes!

(Photo: Independent.co.uk)

>> For all you pumpkin spice fanatics, try drinking our lightened recipe instead!

2. Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: Going into a coffee shop with a grumbling belly and a craving for pumpkin can lead to a dietary disaster if your eye lands on one of these bad boys. Although it may look harmless (heck, delicious) from the pastry window, this muffin has 350 calories, 14 grams of fat, 53 grams of carbs and 34 grams of sugar.

(Photo: Starbucks)

>> Can’t enjoy your morning coffee without a muffin? Try making these copycat skinny pumpkin scones instead!

3. Starbucks Grande Salted Caramel Mocha: Maybe pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, but salted caramel mocha certainly is! This drink may have the “flavor of fall in every sip” as Starbucks promises, but it’s also loaded with lots of unhealthy ingredients. Using 2% milk and whipped cream, this drink has 460 calories, 16 grams of fat and 58 grams of sugar. There are healthier ways to taste fall, don’t waste it on a small drink.

4. Apple pie: Bringing out a tray of this seasonal, warm and sweet dessert can easily make you forget about the large family dinner you just ate, and subconsciously reach for a fork to dig in. Before you eat a warm, freshly-cut wedge and icy scoop of vanilla ice cream, know that this yummy dessert contains a hefty serving of butter, saturated fat, and unhealthy carbs. Try making this Simple Baked Pear recipe that’s much healthier!

>> Get your apple fix by making Crustless Apple Pie Baked Apple Treats instead!

5. Fall breads: The irresistible smell of pumpkin, cranberry, chocolate chip or caramel apple breads is a disguise to the unhealthy nutritional content inside. These are typically loaded with absurd amounts of sugar and unhealthy fats that won’t be doing any favors to your waistline. Check out our list of 50 skinny bread recipes!

6. Caramel corn: These sticky and sweet embellished kernels are perfect to send as a gift to friends and relatives, or serve at parties during the fall… the bad news is that the caramel, butter and other sweet toppings contribute to unhealthy fats and sugar, which ruin the health content in popcorn.

7. Roll cake: Heavenly, delicious, creamy and pumpkin spiced… it’s no surprise that this bakery item is a popular choice during the Fall season! What really makes this treat unhealthy is the cream cheese filling, which is arguably the best part. A serving size of this bread has 306 calories, 32 grams of sugar, 14 grams of fat and 8 grams of unsaturated fat. Eek! (Via: Good Housekeeping)

(Photo: Daily Delights.She Knows)

Devastated by the bad news but still love this seasonal treat? Try making out skinny pumpkin and cream bread!

8. Einstein Bros Pumpkin Walnut Crunch Bagel: Imagining what the taste of this warm, sugary bagel with a layer of cooled cream cheese can instantly make you drool. Unfortunately, this bagel has about 440 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 25 grams of sugar… and that’s without the cream cheese. If you just can’t resist the urge, share it with someone else and use reduced-fat cream cheese. (via Health.com)

(Photo: Flikr)

9. Candy apples. Even though there is technically a fruit underneath a hard layer of sweet candy, this fall treat is not considered healthy. A five-ounce candy apple can have up to 215 calories and 38 grams of sugar.

10. Caramel apples: The coating thickness on caramel apples can vary depending where you buy it from, but the average contains an equivalency of three or four caramel candies, which alone adds around 120 to 160 calories to your apple. If you want to add two tablespoons of crushed nuts on top, that will tack on another 110 calories to your treat. Although the apple and nuts are healthy options, the caramel is what really puts a dent in the nutritional content. (via Livestrong)

11. Pecan pie: Sweet, warm, toasty and crunchy pecans top a gooey filling of deliciousness in a blanket of pie crust.. Any pecan lover will be disappointed to know that one slice of this seasonal favorite has a whopping 456 calories, 21 grams of fat, 4 grams of saturated fat and 32 grams of sugar. Yikes!

>> Click here to get the recipe for gluten-free pecan pie candy bites.

12. Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard: A combination of a famous fall dessert in a cold, soft serve blend of vanilla ice cream makes a treat that is both adored and avoided by many. A miniature-sized serving (7.6 ounces) has 378 calories, 13 grams of fat, 8 grams of saturated sat and 43 grams of sugar.

(Photo: The Ice Cream Informant)

>> Want a healthy alternative to this treat? Click here to get our Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooter recipe. So yummy!

13. Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake: In the season that’s crazy about pumpkins, it’s no surprise that restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory feature a pumpkin pecan pie flavored dessert that’s seemingly perfect. Be extra cautious with this treat, because one slice (five and a half ounces) has a total of 1,080 calories! Their pumpkin pie cheesecake has 740 calories and 32 grams of fat. Think it’s worth it?