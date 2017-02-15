Country Star Announces He’s Going to be a Dad – Twice!

Congrats to the soon-to-be Dad! Country star Thomas Rhett’s wife announced Wednesday that he and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting a little girl/boy/baby!

In the announcement Akins made on Instagram she said, “OH BABY! 😍 actually…BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon🙏🏼🙌🏼 who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there’s a sweet baby in my belly too 💛💛 #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017”

The country singer shared the photo on his own Instagram account saying, “We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜”

Rhett and his wife were on the red carpet together Sunday for the 2017 Grammy Awards looking adorable as ever.

The surprise announcement that Rhett and his wife are adopting a child from Africa came with another bombshell of a secret – they are also pregnant!

According to PEOPLE, when Akins got sick in December, she wasn’t even thinking about a potential pregnancy.

“When we began the adoption process, we said, ‘Let’s wait, let’s give this adopted child his or her time with us and then we’ll continue our family,’ ” Lauren explains. “So I was convinced it was food poisoning.”

But just in case, she took a test. And the rest is history. Or rather, the rest is future.

Rhett has already started seeking out parental advice from other country stars with kiddos.

“I’ve been doing as much talking to other artists who have kids as possible,” the singer says. “I had dinner with Diekrs Bentley and his wife the other night and I got a few tips from Dierks. He was like, ‘Well, you’re not going to get any sleep and Red Bull is going to be your best friend!’ “

Just like that the family is growing from 2 to 4. We can’t wait to follow this journey for the two of them.

Rhett and his wife rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy awards, see our Womanista Approved list of celebrity picks from the most popular Grammy celebs.

