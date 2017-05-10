This Collagen Butter Is the Toast Ingredient You and Your Skin Have Been Missing

Get figgy (and pretty!) with it via @talinegabriel A post shared by Pearl Butter (@pearlbutter) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Move over avocado toast, there’s a new good-for-you toast topper that’s taking the world by storm.

Ok, so we could never give up avocado toast completely, but this collagen butter from Pearl Butter is definitely deserving of a place in our breakfast rotation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beauty Butter is a mixture of activated pearls, coconut flesh, and pitaya (aka dragon fruit) and is said to have anti-aging, illuminating and collagen-boosting abilities, HelloGiggles reports. For $29.99 a jar you can get the pretty pink “butter” to spread on toast, toss in a smoothie, or snack on straight from the jar if you’re feeling crazy.

MORE: One Man Sued Dunkin’ Donuts After Receiving Fake Butter on a Bagel

And if you’re already feeling fabulous about your inner glow, Pearl Butter has a variety of other body-boosting butters for your consideration. There’s Bliss Butter which is supposed to help boost your mood with Maqui berry and mood-lifting herbs like spirit poria and euphoria longana, and Brain Butter which boasts creativity-boosting and overall brain health. Brain Butter gets its mermaid-blue color from C-phycocyanin, “a neuroprotective protein that supports memory, creativity, and overall brain health,” according to Pearl Butter’s site.

It’s a little bit pricey, but if the butters do what they say they do, they could be a powerful addition to your nutrition and beauty arsenal. Would you give something like this a try?

Related:

Peanut Butter Can Help Diagnose Early Stages of Alzheimer’s

Mermaid Toast Is Here and We’re Already Obsessed

Try the Detox Drink Everyone Is Toasting to Right Now