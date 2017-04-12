The Perfect Spring Salad Recipe to Eat Lunch Like Christina El Moussa

(Photo: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa)

Christina El Moussa has been showing off her sculpted body as of late and we are here for it. Between her yoga and running fitness routine and her clean, organic diet, she is absolute fitness goals right about now.

If overhauling your diet to match El Moussa’s seems like a little bit too much, it might be easier to start with baby steps. For example, take this delectable-looking spring salad from her nutritionist, Cara Clarke, starring fruits and veggies like grapefruit, asparagus and avocado.

El Moussa shared a photo of the salad on Instagram. “Nothing like a yummy @caraclarknutrition salad,” she captioned the photo.

Nothing like a yummy @caraclarknutrition salad … check out her page for this delish Grapefruit Asparagus & Avocado Salad as well as other healthy recipes 💚 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

We love this salad because it’s nutrient-rich, filling and super simple. Get ready for a breakdown of each ingredient and then add them to your grocery list!

Spinach

A good source of fiber, protein and iron, the bed of baby spinach is the perfect low-calorie nutrition boost for any salad.

Lima beans

The fiber and protein benefits of this salad don’t end with the spinach! Not only does the fiber in lima beans help lower cholesterol, but it also helps to stabilize your blood sugar, making sure your energy levels are even and you don’t run into some crazy cravings later on.

Grapefruit

While it’s true that grapefruit is high in vitamin C, we love this low-calorie fruit for its cancer-fighting antioxidant properties.

Asparagus

Not only is asparagus low calorie (a cup will only set you back 32 calories), but it’s also high in fiber, which means you’ll feel fuller in between meals. Plus, it helps to increase your gut health and decrease belly bloat and gas.

Cucumber

Super low-calorie and refreshing, cucumbers contain tons of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits which can help to reduce your risk for many chronic illnesses like arthritis, heart disease and even cancer.

Avocado

Full of healthy fats, avocados help to stabilize your energy levels and absorb nutrients. Plus, they’re low in carbs, high in fiber and super heart healthy.

What do you think? Will you make Christina El Moussa’s spring salad for lunch this week? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

